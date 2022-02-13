DVD REVIEW: Overdone 'House of Gucci' fails to land Oscar attention

No film had a bigger Oscar surprise this week than “House of Gucci.”

Expected to pick up acting nominations and, certainly, crafts recognition, it emerged in the race with one nod – for hairstyles and makeup.

That’s a shock, considering this was a film that Lady Gaga sold better than a Madison Square Garden concert. And, rightly so.

Burning her way through the disjointed film, Gaga created a Patrizia Reggiani who was every bit as powerful as the family that built a luxury leather goods empire. In many ways, her Patrizia was the reason they had to confront the discord that ripped them apart.

She’s the one who barnstormed her way into Maurizio’s life and charmed Aldo (Al Pacino), understood Paolo (Jared Leto) and set into motion a rise from the knock-off ashes.

Unfortunately, Maurizio (Adam Driver) didn’t see the company’s return in quite the same light. He grew tired of his wife, picked up with any icy blonde (Camille Cottin) and rewrote the company’s history with himself as the hero.

The film is practically meant for Oscar attention. Still, you can see the flaws: Director Ridley Scott spends considerable time showing people as outsiders and schemers and THEN he gets to the real story at hand – the fall of the House of Gucci, from the inside.

Like a Ryan Murphy miniseries, “House of Gucci” has too much padding, particularly since we don’t get the real juice until the last half hour. When we do see what’s afoot, Scott rushes to an end that could have given Gaga one more eye-popping scene.

Part Sophia Loren, part Momma Rose, Gaga overwhelms everyone – even when she’s underplaying. In scenes with Pacino and Leto overacting up a storm, she wins. Hers is an amazing gift that makes you wonder what she could do with other showy roles.

Considering he doesn’t bring the bombast, Driver is good, too. He seems like a typical “son of,” just holding on while others make the big decisions. He’s at odds with his father (expertly played by Jeremy Irons), who is just as much a parasite as the others. Living in the past, Iron’s Rodolfo still views himself as a matinee idol, watching films in his mansion like a Reagan-era Norma Desmond.

All the spicy moments, though, don’t add up to a whole that is satisfying. “House of Gucci” even slides by the recovery that designer Tom Ford masterminded.

Salma Hayek, as a fortune teller who serves as Patrizia’s adviser, is mere filler. She shuffles the deck and goes to the spa, but she doesn’t play a role that goes beyond connecting the dots.

The wild card is Leto, who isn’t afraid to play the fool. Unrecognizable, he tries to convince the relatives he’s a creative genius – someone who could bring the brand back to glory. Had he realized how valuable Patrizia is, he could have formed a pact and taken Gucci to new heights. Instead, he’s the family jester, good for a laugh but little more.

Now, thanks to Oscar, this performance, like Gaga’s, is going to be a footnote.

