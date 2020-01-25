DVD REVIEW: 'Parasite' jumps to the top as one to beat for Oscar

Everything goes smoothly until the family decides to move into the house when the occupants are on a camping trip. Sure enough, a surprise guest appears and upsets the status quo.

From that point, Boon’s assault begins. He gives both families plenty to consider and isn’t afraid to nudge the wealthy or harm the poor. He lets each play into the other’s hand, then offers an ending that’s both telling and heartbreaking.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like M. Night Shyamalan’s early work, “Parasite” isn’t easily guessable. It teases and tricks at each turn, then provides a strong a-ha moment that lingers.

When Song and Jang Hye-jin (as the parents) are working together to get rid of the maid, “Parasite” crackles with excitement. The two know just how to play the yuppie wife (Cho Yeo-jeong) and her husband (Lee Sun-kyun).

The film’s set – by Lee Ha-jun – looks like a simple, modern home. But it’s filled with nooks of adventure and crannies of intrigue. Boon uses every hiding place to his advantage, suggesting this could be the work of an architectural genius.

“Parasite” (you’ll understand the title when you see the film) has so much to offer, you’ll want to see it more than once. The actors are nicely matched; the action is over the top.