DVD REVIEW: Penn Badgley makes 'You' highly watchable

I backed into “You.”

Lighting on it while trolling through Netflix, I became obsessed with the second season of “You,” not the first.

Following a killer as he makes his way from one coast to another, the often creepy drama gets into his head and reveals just how, well, normal, someone like this can seem.

After moving to California (to avoid responsibility for the crimes he committed on another coast), Joe (Penn Badgley) finds himself transferring his love to yet another potential victim, Love (Victoria Pedretti). Jaded by the state’s bounty, he finds himself working in a coffee shop and trying to keep his urges at bay.

Much like “Dexter,” he has problems refraining from action. Then, Love’s brother, Forty, (James Scully) enters the picture and a comedian (Chris D’Elia) hops on the train.

The series features a bizarre cell of sorts and more snarky references to L.A. than you thought possible.