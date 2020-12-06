DVD REVIEW: Plenty happens in Christopher Nolan's jigsaw-like 'Tenet'

“Tenet” was supposed to be the summer’s big blockbuster – a sure bet for Oscar consideration later in the year. Then COVID-19 hit, “Tenet’s” release date got pushed and, finally, the folks who saw it in theaters weren’t enough to make it “the one to beat.”
Now, it’s coming out on DVD and Christopher Nolan’s jigsaw-like drama could get a second chance.
Certainly, if you’ve got a big-screen TV at home, the film fills it, particularly when action spills onto runways, highways and waterways.
In the convoluted drama, John David Washington stars as a stealthy spy who slips from one spot to another like an undercover David Blaine. After a scary start at an opera house (where the entire audience is gassed), he’s tied to railway tracks and left to die. Luckily, he makes it out and becomes involved in a dense plot that suggests inversion could change the course of history. In other words, someone could move backward while others move forward. Clearly, Nolan, who wrote and directed this, excelled in physics.
Nolan shows off his expertise as Washington teams with Robert Pattinson to bring down Andrei Sator, a Russian businessman (Kenneth Branagh) who has his hands on something that could be a real game changer.
They’re put in play with Sator’s wife, Kat (Elizabeth Debicki), who wants out of the relationship. Naturally, Sator becomes jealous and thinks this mysterious man (who’s known only as “The Protagonist”) is moving in on his territory.
He is, of course, but only to see how he’s manipulating time. Kat is a side concern, particularly since she has a son that she’s sure she’ll never see again.
Nolan wraps it all up in sumptuous scenery and high-tech chase scenes. He also pulls off a few rewinds that are interesting at first, then predictable. By the time “Tenet” gets to its climax, we realize Sator is just another Thanos looking to collect his own Infinity Stones.
Washington is every bit the James Bond critics have said he is; Debicki embraces her own Grace Kelly brand of cool. Branagh is appropriately nasty, but it’s Pattinson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson who surprise as The Protagonist’s support system. Together, the four get all those nail-biting moments racing against time.
While Nolan tosses in explanations that will make average viewers glaze over, he doesn’t lose his audience, largely because he reviews his material repeatedly.
“Tenet’s” journeys make it anything but claustrophobic; its action suggests Michael Bay isn’t the only one who can impress with a good explosion.
Still, this isn’t the great Christopher Nolan film that has been percolating for years. It’s another time bender that reminds you, at its heart, masks are a must today, tomorrow and, yes, yesterday.
