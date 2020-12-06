DVD REVIEW: Plenty happens in Christopher Nolan's jigsaw-like 'Tenet'

“Tenet” was supposed to be the summer’s big blockbuster – a sure bet for Oscar consideration later in the year. Then COVID-19 hit, “Tenet’s” release date got pushed and, finally, the folks who saw it in theaters weren’t enough to make it “the one to beat.”

Now, it’s coming out on DVD and Christopher Nolan’s jigsaw-like drama could get a second chance.

Certainly, if you’ve got a big-screen TV at home, the film fills it, particularly when action spills onto runways, highways and waterways.

In the convoluted drama, John David Washington stars as a stealthy spy who slips from one spot to another like an undercover David Blaine. After a scary start at an opera house (where the entire audience is gassed), he’s tied to railway tracks and left to die. Luckily, he makes it out and becomes involved in a dense plot that suggests inversion could change the course of history. In other words, someone could move backward while others move forward. Clearly, Nolan, who wrote and directed this, excelled in physics.

Nolan shows off his expertise as Washington teams with Robert Pattinson to bring down Andrei Sator, a Russian businessman (Kenneth Branagh) who has his hands on something that could be a real game changer.