DVD REVIEW: Quentin Tarantino's 'Hollywood' demands another look

Instead, it’s the friendship between Dalton and Booth that dominates. They’re closer than most couples. Rick melts down; Cliff picks him up. Tarantino shows both at work and, yes, both get ample opportunity to demonstrate why they’re actors who last.

Tate, meanwhile, is in awe of the business, thrilled to watch herself in a Westwood theater, even though she wasn’t the star.

The Manson family slips in when Cliff heads over to the Spahn Ranch, a place where he once worked. There, he encounters the cult’s canted view of life and reaction to outsiders. Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning and Austin Butler convey all the eeriness necessary to let him know all is not right.

He bolts, but also preps himself just in case the Manson disciples veer from their ranch.

Dalton – egged on by his agent – agrees to do spaghetti westerns in Europe and, yes, comes home with new perspective. “Once Upon a Time” pushes its audience to the edge and, in true Tarantino form, surprises.