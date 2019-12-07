DVD REVIEW: Quentin Tarantino's 'Hollywood' demands another look

Now’s a great time to take another look at “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” In light of other sprawling films, it stands tall, explaining why Quentin Tarantino isn’t just a great film student. He’s a superb filmmaker.
Set in 1969, it puts you in the heart of the filmmaking world.
There, on the set of a television western, you feel the heat, the tension, the boredom and the restlessness. Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), the perennial heavy, thinks his career is on the downward slide. Only his longtime stunt man, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), has the right words to pull him out of a funk and back on the horse. Since the cancellation of his series, “Bounty Law,” Dalton has drifted from one show to another, hoping to light a fire.
Tarantino lets some scenes run on longer than most moviegoers might like. But that’s part of the charm. “Once Upon a Time” isn’t a 21st century look at a 20th century world. Like his “Grindhouse,” it’s very much of the moment, duplicating more than just the quirks of the era.
That specificity helps him lull you into thinking you’re going to get the story of actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and the Manson family. They’re in the film (Tate lives next door to the fictional Dalton), but they’re not the focus.
Instead, it’s the friendship between Dalton and Booth that dominates. They’re closer than most couples. Rick melts down; Cliff picks him up. Tarantino shows both at work and, yes, both get ample opportunity to demonstrate why they’re actors who last.
Tate, meanwhile, is in awe of the business, thrilled to watch herself in a Westwood theater, even though she wasn’t the star.
The Manson family slips in when Cliff heads over to the Spahn Ranch, a place where he once worked. There, he encounters the cult’s canted view of life and reaction to outsiders. Lena Dunham, Dakota Fanning and Austin Butler convey all the eeriness necessary to let him know all is not right.
He bolts, but also preps himself just in case the Manson disciples veer from their ranch.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Dalton – egged on by his agent – agrees to do spaghetti westerns in Europe and, yes, comes home with new perspective. “Once Upon a Time” pushes its audience to the edge and, in true Tarantino form, surprises.
The film has more than a little violence and a lot of cameos that are spot-on. Al Pacino is a riot as Dalton’s agent; Margaret Qualley is inviting as Booth’s lure to the Spahn Ranch; and Timothy Olyphant is heartbreaking as James Stacy, another era-specific actor with his own drama (Tarantino doesn’t go into it, but if you recognize the name, you’ll appreciate the inclusion).
DiCaprio and Pitt, though, are the real deal, the Newman and Redford of this "Butch Cassidy."
They capture the fleeting nature of stardom and the untethered lives it attracts.
“Once Upon a Time” shows why show business isn’t an easy career; it also breezes by others (like Bruce Lee) who, like Tate, didn’t have long lives.
Tarantino may play in others’ worlds but he finds a way to make them his own. “Once Upon a Time” is steeped in atmosphere. But it also shows why that rarefied air is oh-so-difficult to breathe.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Also this week
FILM: “It: Chapter Two”; “Hustlers”; “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice”; “Monos”; “Freaks”; “Along Came the Devil 2”; “Badland”; “The Fanatic”
TV: “Family Guy,” season 17; “Lucky Day”; “Suits,” season nine; “The Orville,” season two
Tags
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!
Bruce Miller
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.