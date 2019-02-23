Try 1 month for 99¢
In “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz venture into the expansive and thrilling world of the internet.

In case you haven’t heard it: The Disney princesses who turned up in ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet” are getting a toy line and, quite possibly, an outing of their own.

That’s because they attracted plenty of attention and almost nudged the big guy aside earlier this year.

Vanellope von Schweetz finds herself surrounded by Disney princesses in "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

In the sequel, Ralph (John C. Reilly) has to help Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) get parts for Sugar Rush, her game. To find one on eBay, they enter the vast online world and discover a Disney site where everyone from Ariel to Moana hangs out just waiting for their turn at the “Which princess are you?” quiz. They complain about plenty of things, wear great casual clothes and help Vanellope.

Other new characters also slip in, letting Gal Gadot and Taraji P. Henson have their shot at being animated characters.

The heart of the Oscar-nominated story, though, is the friendship between Ralph and Vanellope.

Ralph, the lovable oaf, will do anything to help his best friend, including virus control. But there’s a stronger pull here that lets directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston test the bounds of friendship.

Ralph, Yesss and Vanellope try to maneuver the world of the internet in "Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2."

While it’s not as exacting as “Inside Out,” it is a good primer on all things web-related.

Vanellope and Ralph get plenty of bonding time and get to meet folks who are a little more advanced than they. A one-man Wikipedia (KnowsMore) recalls some of the films Disney released to schools in the 1960s.

When Ralph and Vanellope discover they’ve got different goals in life, the film finds its emotional core. There should be tears, even if this isn’t as action-packed as the first film.

Characters return, characters disappear and, like an offer that expires at midnight, “Ralph Breaks the Internet” has the kind of “must-see again” quality that lasts.

Adding the princesses just makes this a whole new world, one that could stand the test of time or at least another sequel.

