DVD REVIEW: 'Raya' tells complex story about driven daughter

If you’ve tired of repeated “Mulan” viewings, you might want to venture on to “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Set in the fictional world of Kumandra (most likely Southeast Asia), the film features plenty of action and a story of hope centered around a plucky (read: Mulan) girl named Raya who has to help her father protect the country from some outside force called the Druun, which can turn people into stone.

Flying dragons apparently protected residents from outside forces but they, too, hit a rocky patch. Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) is betrayed by a friend, a protective gem is shattered and Kumandra is practically the Pride Lands after Scar took over. Six years later, Raya tries to revive Sisu (Awkwafina), one of the dragons, with the gem.

When that happens, the turquoise beast points out she wasn’t the “best” dragon, just a good swimmer. That sets up a Lilo and Stitch relationship and helps launch a quest for the other pieces of the gem throughout the realm (shades of “The Avengers”). Before long, the two have assembled a motley crew of warriors designed to bring things back to some kind of normal.

It’s a lot to follow but, luckily, directors Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada have made this such a visual feast it’s hard not to get caught up in the worlds that unfold.