DVD REVIEW: Renee Zellweger is poised to win big with 'Judy'

When she sings, the emotion bleeds through.

Zellweger doesn’t always sound like Garland, but she has the phrasing and performance down. A great black wig and Judy-specific costumes help her achieve the look.

Although no one is given a role quite as big, folks like Michael Gambon and Rufus Sewell check in as authority figures – men trying to reign in the queen.

A young man with big ideas (a great Finn Wittrock) breezes into her life and offers momentary hope. They have a quick relationship, marry in a minute and look poised for happiness.

Reality, however, has a way of seeping in.

Through it all, Zellweger performs Garland’s classics, saving “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for the end. When she does it as an apology, she can’t get through it and for a brief moment gets a chance to realize what it – and she – meant to millions.

Goold stages those musical scenes like a 1960s TV special, letting Zellweger work a microphone cord like a lasso.