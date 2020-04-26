DVD REVIEW: 'Rhythm Section' can't quite get in the Blake Lively groove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It didn’t take “The Rhythm Section” long to reach the DVD market. Chances are, it would have turned up quickly even without a pandemic.

Largely, that’s the because it’s one big yawn, led by a performance from Blake Lively that’s questionable at best. She plays Stephanie Patrick, a prostitute who has ties to a plane crash that’s mired in controversy.

Working all the angles, an investigative reporter (Raza Jaffrey, who carries a business card that says “independent journalist”) believes the crash was related to terrorists.

When he meets Patrick, she has spiraled so far she’s a prostitute who doesn’t want to admit she’s related to anyone from the crash. Trying for a “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” kind of vibe, director Reed Morano jumps from one implausibility to another in an attempt to make her this steely killing machine who’s able to take on anyone with a passing connection to the case.