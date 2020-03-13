DVD REVIEW: 'Richard Jewell' lets director refocus Atlanta bombing suspicion

“Richard Jewell” isn’t just the redemption of a man falsely accused in the Atlanta Olympic bombings. It’s also a broad swipe at the news media, courtesy director Clint Eastwood.

Thanks to his storytelling, reporter Kathy Scruggs (played by Olivia Wilde) is painted as a woman who sleeps with sources in order to get information – information that could be false.

Interestingly, Scruggs isn’t around to defend herself (she died in 2001), which makes her an easy target in looking for someone to blame for the case against Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser).

For those who don’t remember, Jewell was the guard who found a suspicious backpack at Centennial Olympic Park and tried to clear the area. A pipe bomb went off minutes later, killing one and injuring 111. Initially, Jewell was hailed as a hero. A former boss called the FBI with his suspicions and the initial impression began to change, resulting in Jewell as a suspect.

Eastwood does a fine job showing how the shift in thinking rocked the simple man’s life and turned his mother’s life upside down. As Bobi Jewell, the hand-wringing mom, Kathy Bates is about as perfect (and honest) as an actress can get. She can’t understand why her son is a suspect and openly defends him, even when she hears snippets that could make her think otherwise.