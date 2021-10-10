DVD REVIEW: 'Roadrunner' takes a loose approach to Anthony Bourdain

If you’re connecting the dots, “Storm Lake,” the film about Storm Lake, Iowa, and its newspaper, the Storm Lake Times, was directed by Jerry Risius, one of Anthony Bourdain’s key players.

The documentary about Bourdain, “Roadrunner,” was directed by Morgan Neville.

Both take different approaches to their material but Risius is key to both.

While “Storm Lake” is a nice slice-of-life film, “Roadrunner” is more of a slab. It comes into its material with a point of view and doesn’t waver. “Storm Lake” plays it as it lays.

If there’s a head-to-head battle for Best Documentary this year, give it to “Storm Lake.”

“Roadrunner” is just too fast and loose.

In the Neville production, you see how the food and travel expert lived life to extremes. The film uses friends, associates and relatives to get a sense of what drove him and why he committed suicide. While the film doesn’t draw any conclusions, it laments the loss and shows the impact he had on those around him.

Easily, stardom could have eluded Bourdain. He had a busy life working at Les Halles, a tony New York restaurant. But when he wrote “Kitchen Confidential,” a tell-all about the business, life changed. Producers pitched him the idea of a TV show and, sure enough, Bourdain blossomed.

Instead of using someone else’s words to tell a story, he insisted on writing his own narration. And there, the concept of "bigger, more, best" started to take hold. Bourdain wouldn’t settle for “good enough.”

In life, that leaked over to his relationships. He was married twice, and was in a relationship with actress Asia Argento. When Argento announced she had been assaulted by producer Harvey Weinstein, Bourdain doubled down and became a vocal #MeToo spokesman. Friends could see him changing and, when he and Argento filmed a series without some of his lifelong associates, they knew he wasn’t the Tony they remembered.

Neville gets plenty of people to talk – including chef Eric Ripert, who was filming with him at the end. They talk about his obsessions, his addictions, his loneliness. And, they share stories about him at his best. But, they, too, wonder about his death.

Neville uses artificial intelligence to re-create Bourdain’s voice. It’s an interesting choice, but a wrong one. With several Emmy-winning series to his credit, Bourdain wasn’t a man of few words. The technique doesn’t really add to the film, it just gets in the way of understanding a man without pretense.

For fans of his many food excursions, “Roadrunner” is a great way to see Bourdain in his element. Whether he’s joking in a kitchen or dining on a dirt road, he’s a charismatic tour guide. A hint of the trouble comes through – when Neville points it out – but “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain" may be too eager to get answers Bourdain didn’t provide.

If you want the real deal, look at “Storm Lake.” Risius knows how to cover a subject appropriately.

