DVD REVIEW: Robin Wright's directing career is as vast as 'Land'

If you’re not into hiking and camping in the far reaches of the country, “Land” could confirm your suspicions: At times, it’s lonely, brutal and unsettling.

Directed by and starring Robin Wright, it’s a getaway unlike any other and, at times, it makes you wonder why.

To restart her life, Wright’s Edee Mathis moves to Wyoming, learning how to live on her own, provide for herself and appreciate the silence.

It’s a rather rash decision but one, we quickly learn, that was prompted by outside forces.

There, in countless scenes, she drinks in the natural beauty, nearly chokes on its brutality. She tries to chop wood, can’t find adequate food to eat and, often, has nowhere to retreat for help.

Then, a hunter (Demian Bichir) shows up, gives her more than a few pointers and helps her cope.

The two bond in an unspoken way, but this isn’t the start of a beautiful relationship. There’s trouble there, too, and a hint of what is about to come.

Unlike Reese Witherspoon’s “Wild,” “Land” isn’t a test of wills. Unlike Frances McDormand’s “Nomadland,” it’s not a career alternative.