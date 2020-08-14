DVD REVIEW: Ruby Rose lasts one season as TV's 'Batwoman'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you want to savor the Ruby Rose year as “Batwoman,” you’ll want to get the DVD collection out Tuesday.

Deciding she didn’t want to be the new caped crusader, Rose announced at the end of the year she was leaving.

Her statement: "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.

"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."

Read into it what you will, but “Batwoman” creators didn’t argue or fold the tent. They’ve recast the role and, when the series returns, it’ll be business as usual.

Before the series started, Rose was excited about the idea of playing a superhero, who just happens to be gay.

Since she is an out actress who has extensive martial arts experience, it seemed like a great fit.