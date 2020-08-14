DVD REVIEW: Ruby Rose lasts one season as TV's 'Batwoman'

If you want to savor the Ruby Rose year as “Batwoman,” you’ll want to get the DVD collection out Tuesday.
Deciding she didn’t want to be the new caped crusader, Rose announced at the end of the year she was leaving.
Her statement: "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.
"I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success — I am truly grateful."
Read into it what you will, but “Batwoman” creators didn’t argue or fold the tent. They’ve recast the role and, when the series returns, it’ll be business as usual.
Before the series started, Rose was excited about the idea of playing a superhero, who just happens to be gay.
Since she is an out actress who has extensive martial arts experience, it seemed like a great fit.
“There’s something for everyone in the show,” Rose said. “And if you don’t find yourself in the show, it’s probably because there are plenty of shows for you out there.”
Rose left her mark on the franchise, offering a darker take on the DC character. "Batwoman" wasn't just another resident of Gotham City. She was very much an individual with a fascinating outlook.
Growing up, the Australian said, she didn’t trust many people – just like Kate Kane, her character. “Now I don’t share that (distrust) with her. But I also don’t live in Gotham. It’s a heavier situation.”
It took five episodes for Rose to feel like she really knew the character. “You become protective,” she said. And, yes, she made suggestions about the series’ direction.
“Every time I get a new episode, I’m shocked,” Rose said before the series premiered. “There’s a lot of twists, a lot of turns, a lot of Kate finding her way. Obviously there’s going to be villains, but there are also family dynamics and secrets. Everybody on the show has a secret.”
Executive Producer Caroline Dries said it took until the third episode for Kate to embrace her role as Batwoman: “She puts on the suit because she’s trying to scare her enemy. She’s not necessarily trying to become Batwoman. It’s an origins story, so it’s a gradual realization of, ‘Oh, I’m going to need my own identity.’”
A red wig helps Gotham residents realize there’s another Bat in town. That uber-tight suit doesn’t hurt, either.
“I still remember putting it on for the first time and it’s just a magical feeling,” Rose said. “It’s not like when you dress up for Halloween. This thing has been (tailored) to within an inch of its life. It just fits me like a glove.”
Now, it’s part of her past. “Batwoman,” the first season, is the only reminder we’ll have of her run in the role.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!