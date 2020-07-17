DVD REVIEW: 'Scoob!' hits market and could be a game changer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You can tell the fall television season is nearing. Series that are supposed to premiere in mere months are showing up on DVD lists. That’s to jump start the experience and get you acclimated to whatever storylines are hanging.

This year that could be moot. Many series won’t be able to get into production until studios figure out how to deal with coronavirus concerns. So, the last season of a show could have to suffice until new episodes are shot.

Even more interesting this week? How “Scoob!” will land on the DVD market. Because it didn’t get a theatrical release, the big-screen animated film was one of the first to go directly into homes. That means you may have already shelled out $20 to see it. Are there enough in the market to make a second wave possible? Depends.

For kids cooped-up at home, “Scoob!” is a 90-minute energy rush and a quick break for their parents.

Constantly driving, never resting, the new animated version of “Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?”, goes beyond the scary neighborhoods and into worlds even the Avengers might not tread.

It’s all off brand, you might say, particularly since it also includes a number of Hanna-Barbera characters who never interacted with the Mystery Inc. folks.