DVD REVIEW: Sharpen your claws for 'Cats.' It's ready.

Since its release last year, the film version of “Cats” has prompted all sorts of scratching posts for haters. Thanks to social distancing, viewers have gotten online and played “Mystery Science Theater 3000” with the film.
And, why not?
Miscast, poorly imagined and, at times, downright creepy, it ignores much of what made the stage show a long-running hit.
On Broadway, superb dancers sold the simple T.S. Eliot story and pulled audiences in. On film, big names (like Taylor Swift, Ian McKellen and James Corden) barely move. Even worse, you’re never quite sure how big these cats are. Because director Tom Hooper (or someone he assigned) didn’t bother measuring things, some look like giants, others are the size of insects. When Skimbleshanks (Steven McRae) leads a tap dance on railroad tracks, you’re at a loss to figure out just how big that train must be.
Hooper’s biggest gaffe is not putting more dancers in the leading roles. Mr. Mistoffelees was a dancing wizard in the stage show. Here, Laurie Davidson barely steps, working much of his magic with, well, magic.
Francesca Hayward (as Victoria, the newbie who happens on to the Jellicle Ball) and Robbie Fairchild (as Munkustrap, the cat leader’s right-paw man) tower because they’re great dancers who can sing. When they’re on screen, the bad computer-generated fur and ill-conceived concepts fall away and you’re taken with their ability to leap and twirl through the air. They’re good – as is Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, the old cat who leads the pack. But there’s a lot of stunt casting that doesn’t make sense. When Swift arrives on a moon as the sexy Bombalurina you wonder why Hooper didn’t put a real seductress in the role. Jason Derulo doesn’t rock Rum Tum Tugger, either, and Idris Elba has been CG-costumed to look like he’s wearing a leotard as the scheming Macavity.
The key role – Grizabella – is sung well by Jennifer Hudson but she, too, is a victim of the creative choices. The animation has done something to her face, making it look chopped. When she sings “Memory” it’s difficult to concentrate on the emotion.
Still, this is simple stuff: More cats than you’d find in an old lady’s house assemble at a theater where they audition to go to the Heaviside Layer (presumably heaven). Deuteronomy gets to choose and, easily, there’s an inside track for Grizabella. You’re never sure why, but that’s the least of “Cats’” worries.
That CG fur (that doesn’t extend to the performers’ hands and feet) is so astoundingly bad, you hardly have time to complain about Rebel Wilson snacking on dancing roaches.
Sharpen your claws. “Cats” is up to the challenge.
Orpheum Vaudeville
RKO New Orpheum Theatre
1942 playbill
Movie theater 1968
Orpheum Theatre
Orpheum drop ceiling
Orpheum grand opening
2001 Orpheum sign
Orpheum chandelier
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum grand opening
Orpheum organ
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre 2011
Mardi Gras Gala
Guy Fieri at Orpheum
Gubernatorial debate
Orpheum Theatre ushers
Irving Jensen
Irving Jensen cartoon
Orpheum 15 years on
Orpheum 15 years on
Inside the Orpheum
Chandelier
Nelson autograph
Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Righteous Brothers autograph
Sioux City Orpheum Theatre
Rockestra's John Luebke
United Flight 232 anniversary panel discussion
2014 gubernatorial debate
Iowa Piano Competition 2015
Sioux City Symphony Orchestra
Democrat Hillary Clinton
Trump in Siouxland
Kansas concert
Orpheum Theatre seating
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!