DVD REVIEW: Simon Rex hangs on (to good effect) in 'Red Rocket'

Even though the play is over, there’s still time for another act – or so a faded porn star (Simon Rex) thinks in “Red Rocket.”

Directed by Sean Baker (the man who looked at wanting theme park lives in “The Florida Project”), the film shows how Rex’s Mikey Davies moves back to his home town (by bus, no less), hoping his dubious past could jumpstart his very iffy future.

He gets his estranged wife, Lee (Bree Elrod), to let him crash at her place until he just gets something going. Full of ideas – half-baked ideas – he tries to convince others he’s worth betting on. They’re skeptical – particularly the folks at a donut shop where he manages to hang out. There, a teenage clerk named Raylee (Suzanna Son) buys what he’s selling and believes he actually can move beyond his past and into something more respectable. He woos her, then realizes she might be the secret to his future success. If he can market her as the next big porn star, he could move into management and finally be the success others say he isn’t. Love, it seems, has nothing to do with it.

Mikey lies to others, too, and seems one step away from death at all times.

Baker uses non-actors throughout the film and lets them react to the enthusiasm Rex generates. The mix works, oddly, because the still-handsome porn star has a personality that won’t quit. He badgers, woos, embraces and begs everyone who could possibly be a steppingstone to something.

Rex is extremely good at playing that desperation. You can see through his act; you just can’t overestimate his determination.

While parts of the film are too unrehearsed for their own good, there is believability that serves the premise.

Like the pastel motel in “Florida Project,” the homes in “Red Rocket” define the hard life most are living. Crashing on his ex’s couch is hardly a career move but it does explain why he considered porn in the first place. Mikey, sadly, is more impressed with his past than anyone. He mentions his achievements and, frequently, is met with stares. When Baker finally gets the plot to unfold, he’s ready to go.

It's to Rex’s credit that “Red Rocket” is as good as it is. He understands Mikey’s “one more shot” mentality and aims for the bullseye every time.

Most of the hits are right on target.

The film cracks a door on lives we never knew. The characters explain why they are where they are. But only Mikey strives for something more. His madness is understandable. It’s his methods that need to be questioned.

Considered an early Best Actor contender, Rex won the prize at the Independent Spirit Awards last week and it was appropriate. Those honors recognize promise. Even though he had an MTV career decades ago, Rex could actually find that next act in life, thanks to Baker's film.

