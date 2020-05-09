DVD REVIEW: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' plays it safe with familiar story

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When video game fans got a first look at what a big-screen Sonic the Hedgehog might look like, they rebelled. That wasn’t the Sonic they remembered. So producers sent him to the scrap heap and animators came up with a better version.

The same wasn’t done with the film’s script, but “Sonic the Hedgehog” isn’t the train wreck it could have been.

Borrowing a bit from “E.T.” and “The Flash,” the new film suggests Sonic came from some other, odd place, plopped down in Montana and met up with a sheriff (James Marsden) who was willing to help him escape those seeking to harness his powers.

Because he has incredible speed, Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) can change the course of events in nanoseconds. Director Jeff Fowler shows how he’s able to do that in a couple of neatly executed scenes, but doesn’t bother much with the hedgehog’s back story, except to say that he was sent with a bag of rings by a wise owl who wanted to protect him from those hoping to steal his powers.

Enter: Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), a scientist who has a bunch of drones and souped-up vehicles designed to help him win at all costs. He wants to harnass the “blue devil” who caused a blackout in Green Hills, Montana.