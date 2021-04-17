DVD REVIEW: 'Soul' has the edge in Oscar's animation race

If you’re in an Oscars pool, be sure to check “Soul” as the one to win Best Animated Film. Even though its competition is very good, this is one of those iconic films that will resonate for years to come.

More adult than you’d think, the Disney-Pixar production digs into what fuels our passions and discusses what matters most.

Through the eyes of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a middle school band teacher, we get to see what the afterlife might be like. He gets there after rushing to a dream gig as a musician with a jazz band.

Not looking where he’s going, Joe falls into an open manhole and, soon, he’s on his way to the Great Beyond. There, mid-century modern souls (geometric souls) ride escalators, romp around and search for purpose. The Great Before – another nebulous concept – is where souls get their personality traits before they’re born. There, mentors help them find them.

Determined to avoid the Great Beyond, Joe pretends to be a mentor and gets 22 (Tina Fey), a real live wire who already exhausted other mentors. She doesn’t want to find her spark or live on Earth.

Director Pete Docter (who guided “Inside Out” and “Up”) isn’t afraid to tackle any of “Soul’s” questions.