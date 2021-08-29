DVD REVIEW: 'Spirit Untamed' doesn't leap the levels of the original

Back when DreamWorks was trying to nudge Disney, it put out an artistically lush film about a wild mustang, “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron.”

Now, nearly 20 years later, it’s back with a sequel that doesn’t look anything like that original. “Spirit Untamed” still features a feisty horse but this time out he’s the friend of a big-eyed girl named Lucky (Isabela Merced) who has been sent to spend the summer with her father in the frontier town, Miradero.

Like the horse, she’s skittish around others but manages to round up a group of friends to help get Spirit’s herd away from wranglers.

Directed by Elaine Bogan, the animated venture looks an awful lot like a Disney production but it doesn’t quite have the story that would justify all the angst. Horses jump over great divides; girls show plenty of pluck and villains appear cobbled from any number of stories.

For good measure, Lucky’s dad (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal) plays an integral part, particularly since he hasn’t quite gotten over his wife’s death – which just happens to be connected to horses.