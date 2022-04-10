DVD REVIEW: Surprises are still in store no matter how many 'Spider-Man' spoilers you know

It’s no spoiler alert. There are three Spider-Men in the latest installment, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

But knowing how they interact (and why they’re even in the picture) is what makes the film so much fun.

Showing the downside of celebrity, director Jon Watts lets everyone know Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is really Spider-Man. Since tabloid journalist J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) has labeled him a public enemy, he’s not safe anywhere. Friends M.J. (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), try to shield him, but this is a free-for-all. Cellphones rise wherever he appears; M.J. is bluntly asked if she’s carrying his “spidey-babies.” To find some kind of out, Peter goes to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and asks what his options might be. He has a solution, but it’s not what the teenager wants to hear.

Even worse, one of Spider-Man’s villains is back in play, threatening New York City once again.

While divulging anything more would be a violation of some code, the situation does get more intense and, yes, Watts finds a way to mesh past stories into this one.

Does it pay to know Spider-Man lore? Definitely. Does it ruin the film? Not in the least. Those big emotional moments, in fact, would play no matter what. Credit Holland, who is so good at covering a range of emotions you can’t imagine anyone else in the role. And yet, “No Way Home” borrows a page from “Into the Spider-Verse” and makes all things possible.

Marisa Tomei returns as Peter’s Aunt May and, even in a handful of scenes, she leaves an impression. All those folks who said she didn’t deserve the Oscar for “My Cousin Vinny” need to apologize. In role after role, she continues to prove she’s one of the most reliable actresses working today. She and Holland get a scene that ranks as one of the year’s best. He and Zendaya get a close second.

While more villains than you can count check in, “No Way Home” isn’t as unwieldy as the two-part Avengers finale. It has similar beats, but it doesn’t have to worry about giving everyone equal screen time. This is Spider-Man’s film and, yes, he delivers – no matter how those webshooters are concocted.

Once Strange provides the keys to returning order, it’s just a matter of testing them in the locks. Watts makes sure there’s plenty of humor, but this clearly shows how Holland can go from enthusiastic kid to full-fledged superhero. He’s a great actor – a really great actor – who should be able to springboard to many grittier roles.

Keeping in the Spidey-suit, however, wouldn’t be bad. He brings more personality to the role than anyone before him and has the weight of his time with the Avengers to give him strength.

Because Watts juggles a lot of balls (you’ll see when the villains start turning up), there isn’t a lot of time for those standard effects shots. Instead, he lets characters explain themselves and answer questions that may have been brewing for years.

When hardcore fans finally get to see this, they’ll need to talk it through, particularly since it stitches up plot holes better than Aunt May at her sewing machine.

