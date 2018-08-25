"Tag" wasn't the big summer comedy after all.
Following a spring of relentless promotion, the film arrived and barely tickled the funnybone. Perhaps that's because the plot was so thin: Five friends play tag for 30 years.
As much as it seemed there could be more, director Jeff Tomsic spent most of his time showing the friends tapping each other in unusual situations. In short, the stunt men got more work than the actors.
We learned one of the five – Jeremy Renner’s Jerry – had never been tagged and looked to end the game as the undisputed champion. When the others got wind of it – and his upcoming wedding – they were on the trail and ready to pounce.
In Spokane, they chased him around shopping malls, bedrooms and country clubs, hoping to make him one of the tagged. Like a “Mission: Impossible” spy, he was elusive – and the owner of a fitness club. Renner played the swagger and shared the victory with his fiancée (Leslie Bibb), who took particular delight in his record, as long as it didn't interfere with her big day.
A truce was reached for the wedding, but the game went on.
And here’s where Tomsic came up short. He introduced Ed Helms’ wife (Isla Fisher) as someone who was equally competitive, but never put her into play with Bibb. There was a Wall Street Journal reporter along for the ride, but she was never seen as a player – or a potential mate for one of the single tag regulars. And then there was Rashida Jones as the girl who got away – yet had a thing for two of the friends, Jon Hamm and Jake Johnson.
There was potential for subplots but they never materialized. Instead, “Tag” petered out. It took a dark turn, too, and ended with a look at the real friends who inspired the film. (There are twice as many in real life and one is a clergyman. No one in “Tag” is a minister.)
“Tag” isn’t short for talented-and-gifted. It wasn’t even a good example of what Helms, Hamm, Johnson and Hannibal Buress can do as comics. They’ve all been funnier in other films (particularly Helms, who looks like he’s pushing too much here) and key to a plot. Here, the plot was missing.