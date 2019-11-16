DVD REVIEW: 'The Farewell,' Awkwafina deserve to be remembered

Before you get caught in the holiday film hoopla, check out Awkwafina in “The Farewell.”

Touching, vulnerable and heartbreaking, she enters the world of drama with great confidence and comes away with a performance that should be remembered at year’s end.

In the lively film, the “Crazy Rich Asians” star plays an aspiring writer who banishes her own woes by talking regularly by phone with her grandmother, Nai Nai (Zhao Shuzhen), in China. Their bond – forged when she was living there as a child – has never weakened, even though Awkwafina’s Billi and her parents are now living in New York.

When she learns Nai Nai has stage four lung cancer, she insists she wants to see her.

The relatives, however, believe it’s best not to let the elderly woman know what’s wrong. Instead, they agree to assemble for a wedding.

Naturally, Nai Nai moves into organizational mode and plans an event that will impress her friends and neighbors.

Through it all, Billi wants to say something to her grandmother so she can open up to her. The family holds her back and the bride- and groom-to-be prompt plenty of ridicule and laughs.