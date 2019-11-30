DVD REVIEW: 'The Goldfinch' doesn't sing as a film

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Director John Crowley then jumps ahead and introduces us to an adult Theo (played by Ansel Elgort) who finds direction with an antiques dealer (Jeffrey Wright). He becomes an ace salesman and, yes, still hides the painting from others.

Because Elgort isn’t as committed as Fegley, the character doesn’t have the same intensity. He falls in love with the Barbours’ daughter and is pulled into the art underworld when a figure from his past re-emerges.

Clearly, more editing was done during the adult years. Scenes skip frequently, then double back to the teen years.

Sarah Paulson is fine as Theo’s father’s girlfriend and Wright manages to keep the guessing game going as long as he’s on screen.

But there’s a lot about the painting, the man in the museum and Theo’s mom that needed to be included to make this “Goldfinch” sing.