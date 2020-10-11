DVD REVIEW: 'The Great' is pretty good for Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult

A simple check of Google could tell you how this all turns out but it’s fascinating to see how McNamara bends the narrative to fit the message.

Catherine – who had a great run on her own – had plenty of people in another camp. “The Great” shows how some of them try to tear her down on her rise to the top. But she finds her own way of dealing with the detractors. Fanning offers knowing glances to those she trusts, vacant stares to those she doesn’t. She has the attitude down perfectly and figures out just what trips Peter’s trigger.

Hoult, who’s often in supporting roles in these kinds of films, seizes every opportunity to strut and preen for his subjects. Like the king in “Hamilton,” he’s great comic relief and a pawn in Catherine’s mental game.

Dhawan is a fun-co-conspirator as well. He sees how wrong some of the king’s actions are and uses his standing with others to change popular opinion.

Throughout the series, heads roll, heroes fall and idiots prevail. Knowing Catherine has a greater plan – one that doesn’t involve wearing hats – proves comforting.

“The Great” looks like an expensive film, moves like an epic miniseries and delights like a viral Instagram post.