DVD REVIEW: 'The Hunt' doesn't amuse anyone

“The Hunt” has had a bumpy road to being seen. Slated for September, mass shootings delayed the release until March, when the coronavirus pandemic shut down theaters. It went the home route one week later and now turns up on DVD.

Since it deals with one group of people hunting another, no time seems right, even if it is billed as a satire.

Violent, senseless and questionable, the film tries to deflate the divide that exists in the United States. While some might get a chuckle, most of it is tasteless, particularly since it tries to turn the current narrative upside down.

A group of people have been taken from their homes across the country and dropped in a forest. There they find a wooden crate that contains weapons and, before they even get a chance to check the ammo, become targets of hidden assassins. The hunt is called “Manorgate,” a purge of sorts in which one group picks off another.

Crystal (Betty Gilpin) manages to escape, only to learn the terror isn’t over.

Director Craig Zobel works from a script by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, but he’s hampered by its desire to lampoon the kind of invective Twitter invites.