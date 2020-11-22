DVD REVIEW: 'The Irishman' arrives but 'The Rental' lurks

On hikes, at dinner and, yes, in the hot tub, those tensions are revealed, suggesting this isn’t going to be a quick little recharge.

When too much drinking (and too many drugs) becomes a sticking point for group activities, individuals discover there are cameras in the showers, suggesting that guy who handed them the keys could be watching.

In no time, Franco has a lot out on the table and a “what do we do now?” vibe that sees “The Rental” through to the end.

While the script is more exposition-heavy than it needs to be, it moves things along and manages to touch, ever-so-briefly, on racism, socioeconomic divides and cheating. It isn’t quite “Get Out,” but you can see the desire to make this more than a good weekend gone bad.

Naturally, outside forces threaten everyone in the house. Still, “The Rental” does speak to abiding by rules. The four bring a pet (which isn’t allowed), do drugs and break various commandments while trying to unwind. The “watcher” is as keen on righting those wrongs as Jason Voorhees was at Camp Crystal Lake.