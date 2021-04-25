DVD REVIEW: Three Oscar winners probe 'little things' in murder mystery

Performances don’t trip up “The Little Things.” It’s something bigger – like a meandering plot.

By the time we get answers to the crime that unites Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as investigators, we’ve lost interest.

Washington plays Joe “Deke” Deacon, a veteran officer who has an ability to visualize how a crime may have taken place. He gives Malek’s heat-seeking Jimmy Baker plenty to ponder and, in the process, becomes drawn to the case.

Both men think a steely-eyed laborer (Jared Leto) is a prime suspect. He has a Manson-like look, makes suspicious moves and isn’t afraid to confront either of them.

Still, there’s a lot of scene setting.

Director John Lee Hancock strings out the cat-and-mouse game, reveals plenty about the two lawmen and lets Leto steal any of the moments he’s on screen. He doesn’t turn up right away, but when he does there’s plenty to consider – like the insider information he’s able to share without prompting. He’s creepy, too, and sports a pot belly that could be one more clue to his past.