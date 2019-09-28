There's still a question about Spider-Man's future.
Will he land at Disney? Stay with Sony? Or disappear entirely.
Certainly, “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” makes a great case for the status quo. Tom Holland is so good as Peter Parker, we need to see more from him, no matter where he lands.
In this fine sequel, the high school student just wants to get away from all the crimefighting and step up his relationship with MJ (Zendaya), the brainiac who doesn’t really care about Spider-Man or his famous friends. Parker figures he’ll move in for the romantic kill on a class trip to Europe.
Before then, however, a couple of “Elementals” show up in Venice and Prague. Spidey helps defeat them, but it’s really a guy named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal, in a nicely layered performance) who gets the job done. He says he’s from another Earth and, yes, he comes in peace. Peter spills out his feelings and, soon, the two have that Tony Stark/Parker bond. Mysterio tells him he can enjoy the rest of his trip but, then, more trouble ensues and, before you know it, Spider-Man is swinging around landmarks all over the continent.
Directed by Jon Watts, “Far From Home” has more laughs than most “Avengers” films and a sense of humor that suggests Ant-Man isn’t the only one with a funny bone.
The action, however, can be frenetic, particularly when drones enter the scene. There’s so much ado about nothing you’ll think Thanos has rallied the troops. Naturally, Peter’s friends are constantly in jeopardy. While they’re hanging from Ferris wheels and buses and bridges, he’s trying to outwit the real source of the problem.
Watts does a nice job of making us want to care about the Marvel franchise, but he needs to cool all the special effects. After a while, swinging loses its appeal, even for those who didn’t get enough of Spider-Man in “Endgame.”
BRUCE R. MILLER
That missing period of time – here called “The Blip” – is addressed, as well, and Stark’s right-hand man, Happy (Jon Favreau), gets a chance to continue his relationship with Peter’s Aunt May (Marisa Tomei).
When it’s grounded, “Far From Home” soars. When it’s flying through the air (often like a video game that, no doubt, will appear), it tends to drag.
Still, Holland may be the best actor to don the suit. Far more playful than Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, he captures all of the hesitation a teenager might feel when thrust into the biggest spotlight in the world.
When he’s trying to maneuver a seat next to MJ, Holland’s Parker shows all the promise Stark saw.
The film doesn’t set up another uber-battle but it does give us reason to make a place for more Spider-Man outings.
