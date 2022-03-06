DVD REVIEW: Tonight, it's time to extol the virtues of 'West Side Story's' Mike Faist

Mike Faist. Remember the name. He plays Riff in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” and he’ll be a big star someday.

For now, he’s one of those “should have been nominated” people in the cast. His Riff, leader of the Jets, is riveting and key to the film’s plot. All arms and legs, he hardly seems like a gang leader. Yet once he mobilizes his forces, “West Side Story” is entirely new – a film we didn’t realize was lurking.

Ariana DeBose (who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress) helps him in making this more than just a stroll down familiar turf. As Anita, Maria’s best friend and Bernardo’s girlfriend, she faces toxic masculinity head on and pulls the tale as old as time into contemporary headspace.

Spielberg, too, is trying things here he hasn’t done before.

The reason it works (and some stage productions don’t) is because he wasn’t afraid to mix things up – move songs, create characters and change the choreography.

The result is much more than a “Romeo and Juliet” ballet. It’s a look at race relations, gentrification and immigration. It’s also a masterpiece of cinematography, thanks to Janusz Kaminiski. Scenes move and rarely settle down. That creates tension and makes the film’s resolution impossible to predict.

Is it better than the original film? Yes. Does it cover new ground? Again, yes. But at the heart of the musical is a simple love story complicated by the lovers’ extended “families.”

Maria (Rachel Zegler) meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at a dance and, quickly, they’re smitten. She, however, is Puerto Rican; he’s Polish and they’re in 1957 New York, where turf wars are just as obvious as they are today.

While Tony and Maria come together the bleachers, the others are battling on the gym floor. Plans spill out for a showdown and, soon, the wheels are in motion for one of those oh-so-familiar rumbles.

But Spielberg doesn’t make any of this familiar. Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the original film, turns up here as Valentina (a character who wasn’t in the original), the owner of a drug store and sounding board for Tony. As someone who has seen these struggles for years, Valentina becomes the last best hope for everyone.

Toss in a jaw-dropping set (that duplicates blocks of New York that were bulldozed for Lincoln Center), dances by Justin Peck (that pay homage to the Jerome Robbins originals) and a screenplay by Tony Kushner (that’s gritty and heartfelt) and this “West Side Story” towers over the other.

Credit Spielberg, too, for not shying away from something that had seemingly been frozen in amber. The Jurassic “West Side Story” was merely a jumping off point for this superior one. It’s one of the year’s best films and an excellent showcase for Faist and DeBose.

