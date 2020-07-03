DVD REVIEW: 'Trolls World Tour' is still on a sugar high

How long has the coronavirus pandemic gone on? Long enough for “Trolls World Tour” to finally appear on DVD.
One of the first to be transferred from theaters to the streaming market, “TWT” was meant for parents who are tired of amusing their cooped-up kids.
A sequel to “Trolls,” it lets Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake roll through a number of songs and make a few statements along the way.
After saving Trolls from the evil Bergens, Queen Poppy (Kendrick) and her friends Branch (Timberlake) and Biggie (James Corden) have time to do, well, Troll things. In other words, karaoke. When she’s invited to a “One Nation Under Rock” concert tour (led by Queen Barb, voiced by Rachel Bloom), she’s informed of a nefarious plot to rid the world of everything but rock.
To right the ship, she, Branch and Biggie go to other communities where other music genres rule. Naturally, they indulge in the local customs and wage their own war on this single-mindedness.
Directed by Walt Dohrn, “TWT” cracks the door for guest star appearances from Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. (Bet you can’t guess what towns they live in.)
For parents who sat through this during those work-from-home days, it was a peppy adventure that didn’t tax the brain and, frankly, provided background music while other tasks were being done. Now, it’s just another annoying movie in their arsenal.
To its credit, “Trolls World Tour” has a lot of eye-popping visuals and a few lessons about tolerance and diversity but it’s not the sermon it could have been.
Unconcerned about repeating himself, Dohrn follows the template pretty closely as he sends the Trolls to each stop. There are cover songs galore and a sugar-high feeling that could wear off and lead to a pretty quick crash.
“Trolls World Tour” isn’t as creative as the first (there’s no Oscar-worthy Timberlake treat here), it’s just something you can slip the kids when you need it the most.
