DVD REVIEW: 'Trolls World Tour' is still on a sugar high

How long has the coronavirus pandemic gone on? Long enough for “Trolls World Tour” to finally appear on DVD.

One of the first to be transferred from theaters to the streaming market, “TWT” was meant for parents who are tired of amusing their cooped-up kids.

A sequel to “Trolls,” it lets Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake roll through a number of songs and make a few statements along the way.

After saving Trolls from the evil Bergens, Queen Poppy (Kendrick) and her friends Branch (Timberlake) and Biggie (James Corden) have time to do, well, Troll things. In other words, karaoke. When she’s invited to a “One Nation Under Rock” concert tour (led by Queen Barb, voiced by Rachel Bloom), she’s informed of a nefarious plot to rid the world of everything but rock.

To right the ship, she, Branch and Biggie go to other communities where other music genres rule. Naturally, they indulge in the local customs and wage their own war on this single-mindedness.

Directed by Walt Dohrn, “TWT” cracks the door for guest star appearances from Kelly Clarkson, Ozzy Osbourne, George Clinton and Mary J. Blige. (Bet you can’t guess what towns they live in.)