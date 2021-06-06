DVD REVIEW: 'Voyagers' doesn't journey to a future that's appealing

It takes 86 years to get to a place that can support new life, according to “Voyagers.” But it only took two months for the film to land on the DVD market.

Promising a sexy space trip with hot twentysomethings, director Neil Burger never quite delivers the drama that it should be.

Perhaps it’s the blue pills everyone takes. Able to suppress emotions, they keep space travelers in check. When two friends, Christopher (Tye Sheridan) and Zac (Fionn Whitehead), learn the power of The Blue, they decide to go without it. Soon, they realize they can get mad, get happy, get sad.

That prompts plenty of action, but also a Sharks vs. Jets mentality that pits friend against friend.

In no time at all, this “Lord of the Flies” in space is reduced to races around sterile hallways.

Because the “adult in charge” (nicely played by a resigned Colin Farrell) isn’t around, it’s summer camp without counselors. But how do you warm to young rebels when they never exhibited any personality before the “change”?