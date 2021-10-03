DVD REVIEW: Warner Bros. lets everyone in to 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

LeBron James is a good fit for a “Space Jam” sequel (come on, it could have been “Space James”), but the characters around him are a mixed bag.

Instead of limiting this to Looney Tunes stars, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” includes plenty of Warner Bros. villains and hangers-on.

The monkeys from “The Wizard of Oz”? Check.

The Penguin from “Batman”? Check.

Look closely and you’ll see just about every piece of Warner's intellectual property.

They’re mostly in the background, cheering on the basketball players. But, still, are they necessary?

The real stars – Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Daffy Duck among them – are part of LeBron’s team when he squares off with Dom (Cedric Joe) in a game arranged by Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle), ruler of the “server-verse.”

Father and son wind up there when they visit the studio to talk about the basketball player’s options. When Dom wanders where he shouldn’t, Al G. steps in and delivers the ground rules. LeBron has to recruit a team. That brings in the Looney Tunes stalwarts. They get a 3-D-ish upgrade and a more adult sensibility.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, “Space Jam 2” doesn’t quite know how to please all sectors of the family audience. A few lines go over kids’ heads but references to “A Clockwork Orange” and “Casablanca” could escape parents, too.

What resonates is the father/son relationship, particularly when the fictionalized James realizes he shouldn’t try to determine his son’s path. Dad thinks Dom needs to play basketball; son wants to create video games.

There’s a divide but it’s not so great that the players can’t cross it. Bugs gets the biggest exposure; Lola Bunny (voiced by Zendaya) wins style points.

The “evil” players on the “Goon Squad” go through the paces, but they’re not unbeatable. When you see how Lee gets the “Tune Squad” to rally, you’ll realize the film’s story is about as universal as, well, Woody Woodpecker.

Lee gets plenty of buy-in from numerous “brands” (could Michael Jordan be one of them?) but his biggest strength is letting Cheadle show more sides than a Rubik’s Cube. He’s amazingly good as the bad A.I. and brings life to a game that’s impossible to score.

While this “Space Jam” doesn’t have a soundtrack as good as the original one, it does boast better animation.

James is a little stiff as an actor (he was better in “Trainwreck” and seems uncomfortable as a demanding dad), but he comes through in the clinch and shows why there’s no better player if the game had to be updated.

Because this will likely sell a lot of merchandise and do well at the box office, you can bet it’s not “game over” even when the film ends. “That’s all folks” may be a great catchphrase, but it’s definitely not a business plan, no matter who’s playing.

