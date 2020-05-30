DVD REVIEW: 'Watchmen' could be big Emmy nominee

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Could there be another season of “Watchmen”? Because it ended so perfectly, some would suggest there doesn’t need to be.

Indeed, creator Damon Lindelof took a great concept (which didn’t quite work as a movie), turned it on its head and found a world that spoke volumes about where we are today – even without superheroes.

In his version of 2019 Tulsa, Oklahoma, white supremacy is a threat and cops are forced to wear yellow masks so they’re not targets.

The first episode suggests some of the events that led up to the new story, but this is one of those series that’s probably best encountered without any research. About the only thing you can say that links the previous editions and this one is a typeface.

The Seventh Kavalry – who wear white masks with inkblots that tip a hat to Watchmen’s Rorschach—lurk everywhere and aren’t afraid to trap law enforcement officials. This proves problematic, especially for the Tulsa police chief (slyly played by Don Johnson) and a former officer, Angela Abar (Regina King), who moonlights as Sister Night, a crimefighter who wears a flowing jacket and a black mask and isn’t afraid to confront anyone.