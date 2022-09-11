DVD REVIEW: 'White Lotus' finds all the drama (and comedy) a hotel could provide

If you happen to hear “The White Lotus” called several times at Monday’s Emmy Awards, don’t be surprised.

The limited series was an excellent way to keep fires burning during various COVID lockdowns.

Set in a luxury resort in Hawaii, the story pops to life when three parties arrive at Lotus.

When those high-maintenance guests realize what they do – or don’t – have, the manager, Armond, has to shift into damage control.

Comedy comes from his desire to give them a “Fantasy Island” experience; drama comes from their determination to have it.

Written by Mike White, the six-part series doesn’t reveal its overriding theme until everyone is settled into their rooms. Then, it becomes clear: This is a look at the ultra-rich and how they’re really not like us at all.

For starters, there’s a honeymooning couple, Shane and Rachel Patton (Jake Lacey and Alexandra Daddario), who are dissatisfied with the suite they’ve been given. It’s not the one pictured online and it doesn’t have a plunge pool. Since his mom booked the reservation, he’s determined to make it sting.

Then, there’s the Mossbacher family. Nicole (Connie Britton) is a successful executive; her husband, Mark (Steve Zahn), is a wreck because he thinks he has cancer. To add to the problem: two bored children and their college-age daughter’s friend.

Toss in Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge), a lonely single who wants to scatter her mother’s ashes, and you see these are people with emotional issues money can’t resolve.

The fun, though, is in Armond’s effort. As played by Murray Bartlett, he’s an ever-smiling wreck, exuding confidence while hiding contempt.

Unfolding over the course of a week, the limited series shows just how miserable life can be no matter what the setting. Shane harps on the accommodations; Nicole questions her husband’s fidelity; Tanya gives a spa worker false hope.

Even though much of the action takes place in restaurants and rooms, there’s plenty to savor. The Mossbachers’ daughter, Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), is about as obnoxious as college sophomores get. She toys with her friend (Brittany O’Grady), who doesn’t share her lifestyle, and thwarts her oh-so-successful mom every time she tries to pretend life is great. She scores with simple looks and makes you feel sorry for her brother, Quinn (Fred Hechinger), who’s enjoying the stay more than anyone.

White uses sly humor throughout the series and gets his best results from Bartlett, who unravels in unusual ways. He captures the manager’s approach beautifully and has plenty of fun getting even.

“White Lotus” benefits from the one percenters’ desire to be inclusive. Coolidge gets the best shot at this but Britton has her moment following an evening luau.

When her world falls apart, you can see why Olivia isn’t afraid to call her out on anything.

Now available on DVD, “The White Lotus” has plenty to explore. It’s like being on a vacation without leaving home.