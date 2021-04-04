DVD REVIEW: 'Wonder Woman '84' isn't as bad as you think

Jenkins sprinkles plenty of humor throughout the film, allowing Gadot a chance to lasso a few of her own laughs. Pine, though, owns the lion’s share, largely because he’s so taken with this new world. How he helps her fight some of the baddies is one of the film’s most brilliant strokes and a nice way to justify worlds colliding.

In Wiig, Jenkins has an interesting villain. She’s gullible, funny and oh-so-jealous. Roll it all together and you can see a character arc just waiting to be completed. When she makes a transformation (an ‘80s transformation, mind you), she’s every makeover seen on afternoon TV.

The real question mark is Pascal’s Lord. He seems ambitious and paternal. But greed gets the best of him and gallops away with any semblance of fair play. Jenkins hints broadly at others with a similar bent but doesn’t offer any free passes. Indeed, Diana is like an oracle for 2020, suggesting what really matters most in life.

While Wonder Woman’s Lasso of Truth isn’t foolproof, it does let her rescue kids, hitch airplane rides and pull off one of the most harrowing desert chases in years. Pine figures into that Olympic display of luge work, too, and gets his own moments of derring-do without resorting to special effects. The way Jenkins keeps him rooted in the past makes this so much more than a superhero film.