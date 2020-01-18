DVD REVIEW: 'Zombieland: Double Tap' taps an old familiar story

The best thing about a class reunion is that it ends at some point.

Sure, it’s good to see the old gang, but life goes on. Such as it is with “Zombieland: Double Tap.” It’s just another visit, not a whole new twist.

The sequel picks up 10 years after the original when a new breed of zombies – Terminator-level – are making it difficult to cull the herd.

The four mainstays, all named for various locations, share their priorities and, in some instances, their weaknesses. When they get to the White House (which appears in disarray), they make like Will Forte in “Last Man on Earth” and think nothing of wrapping Christmas gifts in presidential portraits.

When Wichita (Emma Stone) and her sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) decide to leave, the other two are forced to live on their own. During a visit to the mall, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) meets Madison (Zoey Deutch), an airhead in pink who also likes visiting the Yankee Candle store. The two strike up a relationship – much to Tallahassee’s dismay – and become the partnership that Wichita abandoned. When Wichita returns, she bears some bad news – Little Rock has taken up with a musician (Avan Joglia), who’s everything Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) isn’t.