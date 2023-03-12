The metaphysical multiverse comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once” wrapped its hot dog fingers around Hollywood’s top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Though worlds away from Oscar bait, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s anarchic ballet of everything bagels, googly-eyed rocks and one messy tax audit emerged as an improbable Academy Awards heavyweight. The indie hit, A24’s second best-picture winner following “Moonlight,” won seven Oscars in all.

Fifty years after “The Godfather” won at the Oscars, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” triumphed with a much different immigrant experience. Its eccentric tale about a Chinese immigrant family – just the second feature by the Daniels, as the filmmaking duo is known – blended science fiction and alternate realities in the story of an ordinary woman and laundromat owner.

“Everything Everywhere,” released all the way back in March 2022, helped revive arthouse cinemas after two years of pandemic, racking up more than $100 million in ticket sales. And despite initially scant expectations of Oscar glory, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” toppled both blockbusters (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water”) and critical darlings (“Tar,” “The Banshees of Inisherin”).

Read more about the show, and keep scrolling for a list of winners and a photos from the show and champagne carpet:

Oscar winners 2023:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

"Triangle of Sadness"

"Women Talking"

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale" Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Cate Blanchett, "Tár"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

DIRECTOR

WINNER: Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Todd Field, "Tár"

Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Hong Chau, "The Whale"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany

"All Quiet on the Western Front," Germany "Argentina, 1985," Argentina

"Close," Belgium

"EO," Poland

"The Quiet Girl," Ireland

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

WINNER: "The Elephant Whisperers"

"The Elephant Whisperers" "Haulout"

"How Do You Measure a Year?"

"The Martha Mitchell Effect"

"Stranger at the Gate"

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

WINNER: "Navalny"

"Navalny" "All That Breathes"

"All the Beauty and the Bloodshed"

"Fire of Love"

"A House Made of Splinters"

ORIGINAL SONG

WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR"

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" "Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman"

"Applause" from "Tell It like a Woman" "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"This Is A Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

WINNER: "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"The Sea Beast"

"Turning Red"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: "Women Talking"

"Women Talking" "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"All Quiet on the Western Front" "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Living"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" "The Banshees of Inisherin"

"The Banshees of Inisherin" "The Fabelmans"

"Tár"

"Triangle of Sadness"

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"All Quiet on the Western Front" "Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Babylon"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"All Quiet on the Western Front" "Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths"

"Elvis"

"Empire of Light"

"Tár"

COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" "Babylon"

"Elvis"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris"

ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

WINNER: "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"All Quiet on the Western Front" "Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Elvis"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

WINNER: "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"

"The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" "The Flying Sailor"

"Ice Merchants"

"My Year of Dicks"

"An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It"

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

WINNER: "An Irish Goodbye"

"An Irish Goodbye" "Ivalu"

"Le Pupille"

"Night Ride"

"The Red Suitcase"

ORIGINAL SCORE

WINNER: "All Quiet on the Western Front"



"All Quiet on the Western Front" "Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"The Fabelmans"

VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: "Avatar: The Way of Water"



"Avatar: The Way of Water" "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

FILM EDITING

WINNER: "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" "The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Elvis"

"Tár"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER: "The Whale"

"The Whale" "All Quiet on the Western Front"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

Photos: Scenes from the 95th annual Academy Awards