Just about everyone in Oscar's winners circle has a film slated for the fall. Many of them deal with addiction, and several focus on historic figures and revenge. Lots of revenge.
As we slip into the all-important final movie days of the year, expect the Best Picture winner to be in the mix. While "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians" have a good shot at that Popular Movie prize, the top award still seems available.
Look for Ryan Gosling, Julia Roberts and Matthew McConaughey to lead this year's charge.
By date, here's what's on tap:
SEPT. 7
Peppermint – Jennifer Garner gets back into “Alias” form as a woman who wants to avenge the murders of her husband and daughter. In short, this is her time to play Liam Neeson.
The Nun – If you’re a fan of “The Conjuring” you’ll know the landscape. Taissa Farmiga plays a novitiate who has to deal with demon nuns.
SEPT. 14
Bel Canto – A hostage situation at the Japanese Embassy in Peru drew the interest of Ken Watanabe, who now plays an executive caught up in the drama and a romance with an opera singer (Julianne Moore).
I Think We’re Alone Now – Peter Dinklage deals with life amid the apocalypse until a woman shows up and breaks the silence.
Lizzie – Chloe Sevigny plays Lizzie Borden.
Mandy – Nicolas Cage gets his revenge on a cult that invades his solitude.
The Predator – The creature returns. Shane Black directs.
A Simple Favor – Director Paul Feig finds the darker side of female bonding in this comedy about a woman who searches for her missing friend. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star.
White Boy Rick – Matthew McConaughey plays a father who has to deal with a son who’s a 14-year-old drug kingpin.
SEPT. 21
Colette – Keira Knightley dons period costumes to play the writer who forged a path for other women.
The House with a Clock in Its Walls – Based on the children’s book, this pulls Cate Blanchett and Jack Black into a fantasy about a boy, his uncle and a house with a magical clock.
Life Itself – The creator of “This is Us” takes his story-twisting ways to the big screen in this relationship drama with Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde.
The Sisters Brothers – John C. Reilly wrangles a crew that includes Joaquin Phoenix, Riz Ahmed and Jake Gyllenhaal to tell the story of contract killers during the gold rush.
SEPT. 28
All About Nina – A standup comedian deals with her fears.
Hell Fest – An amusement park becomes home to a slasher.
Hold the Dark -- Jeffrey Wright plays a naturalist who looks for the wolf that has taken a boy from his home. Riley Keough, Alexander Skarsgard co-star.
Monsters and Men – When a cop shoots an unarmed black man, his neighborhood explodes – particularly when footage surfaces.
Night School – Kevin Hart goes back to school, squares off with Tiffany Haddish and gets a chance to even a score with Taran Killam. Look for Haddish to shine.
The Old Man and the Gun – Robert Redford says this is his last film – a look at a man who robs banks and becomes the target of a detective (Casey Affleck) and a potential love interest (Sissy Spacek).
Smallfoot – For the uninitiated, smallfoots are humans. Channing Tatum provides the voice of a yeti who learns plenty about the not-so-scary antagonists. Animated.
OCT. 5
Bayou Caviar – Cuba Gooding Jr. directs himself as a boxer. Shades of “Rocky.”
Private Life – Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti deal with infertility.
A Star is Born – Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are the latest to revive this love story, complete with their own duets. Cooper directed, too, so this could be big – or a bust.
Venom – Tom Hardy gets his shot at a superhero. He plays a journalist who discovers an alien inside his body. Enter: Venom.
OCT. 12
Apostle – A religious cult all but swallows a young woman. And then her brother turns up. Dan Stevens stars.
Bad Times at the El Royale – A goofy hotel on the Nevada/California border plays host to all sorts of people.
Beautiful Boy – Timothee Chalamet gets another shot at Oscar with this drama about a drug addict. Steve Carell plays his dad.
First Man – Ryan Gosling plays Neil Armstrong in this account of the first man on the moon. Oscar winner Damien Chazelle directs.
The Kindergarten Teacher – Maggie Gyllenhaal plays the title character, a woman who warms to her student’s poetic abilities.
The Oath – Ike Barinholtz directs Tiffany Haddish and others in a Thanksgiving comedy.
OCT. 19
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Melissa McCarthy tries out her dramatic chops in this look at a biographer who sells forged letters from dead celebs.
Galveston – Ben Foster portrays a hit man who leaves with a woman who had been held captive. Elle Fanning plays the woman.
Halloween – Jamie Lee Curtis returns to the franchise that made her famous.
Serenity – Anne Hathaway asks Matthew McConaughey to help murder her husband.
What they Had – Hilary Swank goes for the tear ducts in this drama about a daughter urging her father to put his wife in a nursing home.
Wildlife – Paul Dano makes his directorial debut with this look at a teenager who watches as his parents’ marriage disintegrates.
OCT. 26
1985 – A young gay man struggles to tell his family the truth when he goes home for the holidays.
Air Strike – Bruce Willis. Action. Enough said.
Don’t Go – Stephen Dorff tries to bring back his dead daughter through a recurring dream.
Hunter Killer – A submarine captain works with Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president.
NOV. 2
Bohemian Rhapsody – Rami Malek plays Freddie Mercury in this big-screen biography. Look for Oscar buzz.
Boy Erased – Lucas Hedges is a young man sent to a gay conversion therapy camp. Nicole Kidman plays his mom.
Nobody’s Fool – The season of Tiffany Haddish continues with this story of an ex-con searching for the man catfishing her sister.
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – The holiday tradition gets a lavish big-screen adaptation that takes the story in directions you never realized.
A Private War – Rosamund Pike plays war correspondent Marie Colvin.
NOV. 7
The Front Runner – Hugh Jackman plays Sen. Gary Hart in his bid for president.
NOV. 9
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – Another animated look at the mean one. Benedict Cumberbatch gets the honor.
The Girl in the Spider’s Web – The “Dragon Tattoo” girl returns. This time, she’s played by Claire Foy.
Here and Now – Sarah Jessica Parker plays a singer dealing with a medical reality.
Outlaw King – Chris Pine gets a chance at tilting at windmills in this story of Robert the Bruce.
Overlord – Nazis. The Supernatural. Horror. J.J. Abrams.
Peterloo – A massacre prompts parliamentary reform.
NOV. 11
Speed Kills – John Travolta as a racing champion.
NOV. 16
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – The Coen Brothers return with a western.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – More of the same with Eddie Redmayne.
Widows – Viola Davis leads a group of women who want to deal with their dead husbands’ debts.
NOV. 21
Creed II – Rocky’s protégé returns to fight another day. Sylvester Stallone does, too.
Green Book – A bouncer drives an African-American pianist around the South during the 1960s.
Ralph Breaks the Internet – The Wreck-It guy returns, this time with all the Disney princesses and a lot of humor.
Robin Hood – Taron Egerton plays the rogue.
Second Act – Jennifer Lopez rises above her big-box store life to wow Madison Avenue.
NOV. 23
The Favourite – Servants jockey to be Queen Anne’s favorite. Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz star.
NOV. 30
Anna and the Apocalypse – A Christmas comedy.
DEC. 7
Ben Is Back – Julia Roberts plays mom to Lucas Hedges, a recovering heroin addict.
Mary Queen of Scots – Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie play dueling royals. Ronan plays Mary, Robbie plays Elizabeth.
Under the Silver Lake – Andrew Garfield finds a woman swimming in his apartment pool. She disappears and he sets out to find her.
DEC. 14
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – An animated version of the crime fighter.
Dick Cheney biography – Christian Bale stars in this untitled drama about the former vice president.
Mortal Engines – Peter Jackson returns with a fantasy about dystopian cities.
DEC. 19
Mary Poppins Returns – Emily Blunt takes over for Julie Andrews in this musical look at life, 25 years after the first film. The kids, by the way, are grown and Lin-Manuel Miranda is the lovable man in her life. No, not Hamilton.
DEC. 21
Aquaman – Jason Mamoa comes out of the deep as the guy looking for the Trident of Neptune.
Bird Box – Sandra Bullock has to deal with an alien force that makes people mad.
Bumblebee – It was too good to think the Transformers’ days were over. This looks at the life of Bumblebee.
Holmes and Watson – Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly sleuth it up in this comic look at the detective and his sidekick.
Welcome to Marwen – Steve Carell plays a man who deals with PTSD by creating miniature worlds.
DEC. 25
On the Basis of Sex – Felicity Jones plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg.