Family: France's Catherine Deneuve hospitalized with stroke

PARIS (AP) — French actress Catherine Deneuve has had a mild stroke while filming her latest movie, the screen star's family said Wednesday.

The 76-year-old Deneuve suffered a "very limited and therefore reversible" stroke, according to a family statement sent to The Associated Press by the media representative for Artmedia, the agency that represents Deneuve. It said no further statements were planned.

"Fortunately, she has no motor deficits (but) must, of course, take some time to rest."

Deneuve was hospitalized in Paris, but the family didn't disclose the name of the facility. No details were given on when she had the stroke, but French media reported that it happened late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Deneuve has been filming "De son vivant" (In One's Lifetime), the story of a mother who loses her son to cancer. It was the third film by Emmanuelle Bercot, the director, starring Deneuve.

With her long blond hair, heavy eyelids and sultry stare, Oscar-nominated Deneuve first came to prominence in Jacques Demy's 1964 musical "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg."

