Filmmakers personalize China's old policy in 'One Child Nation'

Without it, residents feared, they might have starved to death. “But that was the result of the great leap forward of manmade disaster,” Wang says. “Sociologists and economists have been debating that if China had focused on education and women – if they were allowed education and to pursue career – the population would have decreased as a natural result, versus this state-forced law.”

In the course of her interviews, Wang learned about girls who had been abandoned, mothers who had been sterilized, children who had been abducted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Because the footage was so controversial, she and Zhang had to plan extensively. “We imagined the worst-case scenario,” she says. “If I was not in contact with her for two hours (I had to decide), ‘What do I do?’ In four hours, ‘What do I do?’ Sometimes she was in the U.S. tracking me through GPS real time. If I showed up in a place where I wasn’t supposed to be, then it alerted her.”

While “One Child Nation” was on the short list for Oscar consideration, it was prevented from airing in China. Most likely, Wang says, she would be arrested if she tried to show it there.

Still, Zhang says, documentaries critical of the Chinese government do get an audience – an underground audience. Quite likely, “One Child Nation” has been seen there.