FLASHBACK: Cloris Leachman loved to be the life of the party

Still, she can bring laughs just by being Cloris.

Before the “Dancing with the Stars” folks would approve her to be on the show, they needed to meet with her and with doctors to be sure she could handle the physical strain.

“We had a wonderful time and we laughed and enjoyed each other. I noticed about every fourth word, some swear word would come out of my mouth. At the end, we all hugged each other and I said, 'Wait a minute. Nobody's leaving this room until each of you has sworn.' She got everyone but one woman to throw out a word or two and, finally, the holdout relented.

That sealed the deal and led the way for one of the most talked-about runs on the show. In truth, Leachman says, “we'd rehearse an hour and a half or two hours instead of six or eight and I'd do what he wanted me to do. I was always on the ground with my legs in the air, laughing so hard I started to wet my pants. By the time I got to the bathroom, we'd go to dinner. I gained so much weight I haven't lost it yet.”