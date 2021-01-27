FLASHBACK: Cloris Leachman loved to be the life of the party

EDITOR'S NOTE: Iowa native Cloris Leachman was always always up for entertaining folks -- one on one, in large groups or on television. Bruce Miller talked with her several times during her career. In 2011, she was a supporting actress on "Raising Hope." Here's a story from that time.
LOS ANGELES – For the better part of a day, Cloris Leachman stood on the set of “Raising Hope” with a lampshade on her head.
Others might have thought it odd. But for Leachman, it was just another day at the office.
“I'm the Harpo Marx of the cast,” she later says with a laugh – one of many. “Last night, I was sitting on the toilet. They pay me thousands and thousands of dollars to do this and when it comes time for me to say lines, they'll yell them at me. It's what you do to a 6- or 7-year-old. I'm like an Olsen twin.”
Again, the laugh.
At 84, the Des Moines, Iowa, native is busier than ever. Thanks to her stint on “Dancing With the Stars,” “I can go to any country, any city, anywhere and people say, 'Oh Miss Leachman.'”
The gig expanded her reach and brought her countless offers. Among them – the grandmother on “Raising Hope,” an offbeat comedy about a single father trying to raise a baby with the help of his dysfunctional family. Leachman insists she's not funny – “I'm silly as hell but I'm not funny or witty.”
Still, she can bring laughs just by being Cloris.
Before the “Dancing with the Stars” folks would approve her to be on the show, they needed to meet with her and with doctors to be sure she could handle the physical strain.
“We had a wonderful time and we laughed and enjoyed each other. I noticed about every fourth word, some swear word would come out of my mouth. At the end, we all hugged each other and I said, 'Wait a minute. Nobody's leaving this room until each of you has sworn.' She got everyone but one woman to throw out a word or two and, finally, the holdout relented.
That sealed the deal and led the way for one of the most talked-about runs on the show. In truth, Leachman says, “we'd rehearse an hour and a half or two hours instead of six or eight and I'd do what he wanted me to do. I was always on the ground with my legs in the air, laughing so hard I started to wet my pants. By the time I got to the bathroom, we'd go to dinner. I gained so much weight I haven't lost it yet.”
Still, part of Leachman's vibrance relates to her diet. At 35, she says, she quit eating meat. “I got asthma and I didn't know what it was. I couldn't breathe. I got 45 minutes of sleep a night and I didn't know what to do.” Finally, she went to her mother-in-law's house, which was always filled with fresh produce. The mother-in-law (actress Mabel Albertson) told her to drink orange juice and water one day, then grapefruit juice, then watermelon. “By the fourth day, I was fine. I didn't have any arthritis, asthma or hay fever. The pain left my body.”
After reading an archaeology book, she concluded she wouldn't be eating meat anymore. “And now, I feel great.” She does facial exercises to keep her skin taut and uses “something in a black jar” instead of mineral oil because “that takes vitamins out of your body.”
With Leachman, there is no train of thought. One question can prompt three or four side trips about anything and everything.
A story about growing up in Iowa leads to two more about acting on stage. A question about Jeff Bridges spins off into a confession about Bridges' father, Lloyd (the two apparently had a fling during the making of a TV movie).
“My mouth just starts moving and I don't know what I'm saying,” she concedes.
“Managing my mother is like herding cats,” her son George admits.
Even when someone brings up a slam from fellow “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-star Ed Asner, she brushes it off. (Said Asner: “She won eight Emmys for acting crazy.” Leachman's response: “I have nine.”)
“You know, we don't see each other unless it's for something related to show,” she says. “So I don't know if he's playing around or if he's serious. We have lives. You go to work and you go home.”
Without missing a beat, she says, “Do you like our show?”
For Leachman, “Raising Hope” comes after a long, storied career in television. In addition to Mary Tyler Moore's show, she had her own spinoff, “Phyllis,” and so many TV movies and guest appearances, it's hard to keep track.
She won an Oscar for being serious – the beleaguered wife in “The Last Picture Show” – and, frankly, she had no idea that experience would end up as successful as it did.
“Ellen (Burstyn) and I hung out in this little restaurant several blocks away (from the movie location in Texas). We got to know the woman who owned it quite well and one time she was just beside herself, sobbing and weeping. She told us she had broken up with her lover, not her husband.”
Leachman won the Oscar and never looked back.
When she's not working on television, she tours with a one-woman show. In it, she chronicles her career and talks about life in Hollywood. She did it once in Iowa and says she wouldn't mind coming back once more.
“My mother thought it would be good if we all took lessons and left Iowa to do stuff, then come back and start a big place where all the arts were alive. She didn't want us to get married out of high school and college. She wanted us to do something with our lives.”
Just as the mood begins to turn somber, Leachman changes the subject, once again. “You know those Olsen twins had a lawyer who was trying to make them money all the time. And now?” She shakes her head. “And now, they're rich.”