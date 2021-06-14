FLASHBACK REVIEW: 'Raiders of the Lost Ark': the best film of summer 1981

“What involves the young adventurer in the greatest perils since Pauline’s is a pre-World War II search for the lost Ark of the Covenant.

Giving Jones a run for the 10 Commandments, unfortunately, is an oily band of Nazis (led by Peter Lorre act-alike Ronald Lacey) who want the military dominance the Ark’s contents would provide.

Willing to do anything to keep Jones from getting them first (short of killing him, which would be against true serial code), the nasties concoct a series of snags that run the gamut of sadism.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Defeating? Not for Ford’s Jones. Part Humphrey Bogart, part Errol Flynn and part Jimmy Stewart, he swaggers through the mire like the last man at the Alamo. More vulnerable than Buck Rogers, he reveals his weaknesses – like a fear of snakes – at the most inopportune times.

Even his penchant for Marion Ravenswood (Karen Allen), a tough broad who can drink any man under the table, surfaces only in moments of need.

The man is a fighter and, Ark or no Ark, survival comes first.

Combining forces after her saloon is gutted by the Nazis, Indy and Marion tromp through the deserts of Egypt in quest of the coveted Covenant.