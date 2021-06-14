FLASHBACK REVIEW: 'Raiders of the Lost Ark': the best film of summer 1981

EDITOR'S NOTE: We take a look back at the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" review in the June 11, 1981 edition of The Sioux City Journal.
Golly, gosh and gee-whiz! America hasn’t seen a film as exciting as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” since “Star Wars” tapped out of a galaxy far, far away.
And, instead of one master of the modern cinema, it boasts two – George Lucas and Steven Spielberg.
While Lucas satisfies his creative urges as the movie’s executive producer, Spielberg soars as its director, crafting an intriguing pseudo-serial that snaps, crackles and pops brighter than fireworks on the Fourth of July.
Two of the most talented men ever to work in Hollywood, Lucas (of “Star Wars” fame) and Spielberg (the man who put the bite into “Jaws”) grab our attention the minute “Raiders” starts and never let go. Like a bumpy ride through uncharted terrain, they keep us amused with a catalog of cinematic clichés.
Serving as tour guide for the jaunty journey is Harrison Ford, the brash young hero of “Star Wars.” Unlike space jockey Han Solo, “Raiders’” Indiana Jones doesn’t get by with technological turpitude. He has to rely upon fast thinking, fast talking and fast living. Think he’s enjoying the trek? “I’m making this up as I go,” he says with a smirk.
“What involves the young adventurer in the greatest perils since Pauline’s is a pre-World War II search for the lost Ark of the Covenant.
Giving Jones a run for the 10 Commandments, unfortunately, is an oily band of Nazis (led by Peter Lorre act-alike Ronald Lacey) who want the military dominance the Ark’s contents would provide.
Willing to do anything to keep Jones from getting them first (short of killing him, which would be against true serial code), the nasties concoct a series of snags that run the gamut of sadism.
Defeating? Not for Ford’s Jones. Part Humphrey Bogart, part Errol Flynn and part Jimmy Stewart, he swaggers through the mire like the last man at the Alamo. More vulnerable than Buck Rogers, he reveals his weaknesses – like a fear of snakes – at the most inopportune times.
Even his penchant for Marion Ravenswood (Karen Allen), a tough broad who can drink any man under the table, surfaces only in moments of need.
The man is a fighter and, Ark or no Ark, survival comes first.
Combining forces after her saloon is gutted by the Nazis, Indy and Marion tromp through the deserts of Egypt in quest of the coveted Covenant.
Shoved in a snake pit, they come up hissing and, coincidentally, create more screen magic than any duo since Tracy and Hepburn.
Softer than Bette Davis or Rosalind Russell, Allen fashions the kind of character Howard Hawks once would have held as a shining example.
Spielberg’s film, in fact, could easily pass as the best actioner of this or any past decade. It has super direction, sumptuous sets, dynamic editing and prize-worthy acting.
With “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Harrison Ford and Karen Allen are on the cusp of becoming big, big stars.
But then, the film itself is destined for some kind of popcorn immortality. Rare in this world of one-shot communication, it makes one want to see it again and again.
Without question, it’s the best film of the summer.
This review appeared in the June 11, 1981 edition of The Sioux City Journal. A four-film set is available on DVD.