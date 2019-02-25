What’s it like to be thanked at the Academy Awards? “Pretty incredible,” according to Jeff Okin, one of the folks behind the Best Picture, “Green Book.”
Peter Farrelly, the film’s director, co-writer and co-producer, named Okin, a 1980 North High School graduate, during one of his two acceptance speeches Sunday night.
“For somebody who is a representative, this is the top of the mountain,” Okin said. “It doesn’t get much better.”
Okin, a talent manager and producer with Anonymous Content, represents Farrelly and was part of the film’s journey to the top.
Farrelly, he said, had long wanted to make a film about the friendship that developed between jazz pianist Don Shirley and his driver Tony Vallelonga during a 1960s tour through the Deep South. Okin gave the script to a colleague, who represents actor Mahershala Ali, and “multiple times,” the colleague passed. Each time, however, “the script got incrementally better.” Then, actor Viggo Mortensen expressed interest and that convinced Ali, an Oscar winner for “Moonlight,” to meet with Farrelly.
“The fact that those two actors came together is the reason the movie got made,” Okin said.
“Pete had the vision for it and made it a great film.”
While Okin has been at Oscar ceremonies before, “I never had any legitimate skin in the game.” Sunday was different: “It was exciting, truly exciting. When the nomination exists, there’s a real chance you could win. But it couldn’t happen to a more gracious guy than Peter.”
For Farrelly, who has directed such films as “There's Something About Mary,” “Kingpin” and “Dumb and Dumber,” the win forces Hollywood to “look at him in a new light. You can think what you want about his body of work, but he has made some seminal movies in film history. This is just another along the road.”
Okin, meanwhile, didn’t get interested in the film business until he was in his 30s.
“I was always more interested in sports when I was a kid,” he said. “This creative part of my life took shape later.”
Working in sales with American Movie Classics after he graduated from the University of Iowa, Okin felt a desire to do something more creative and became an agent. That led to his current role as a manager and producer with Anonymous Content. Over the years he has also produced film and television, including the series “Good Girls Revolt.”
Five years ago, Okin returned to Sioux City to show his son where he grew up and may return next year for his 40th class reunion.
Stories to tell? Oh, yes. Movie-making, he said, takes a lot of time, a lot of patience. “You have to believe in what you’re doing.”