Globes gazing: Who will win the first big awards?

BEST DIRECTOR: Women outnumber men in this category – a first. Chloe Zhao, “Nomadland,” would be the smart choice. But Regina King, “One Night in Miami,” has a lot of love.

BEST SCREENPLAY: “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” This would be a way to honor Aaron Sorkin, who is likely to figure into other races.

BEST ANIMATED FILM: “Soul.”

BEST SCORE: “Soul.” A win would let Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor feel some love for “Mank,” which they also composed.

BEST SONG: “Speak Now,” “One Night in Miami” (which would give Odom a second trophy, or a substitute one if the voters don’t want him as Best Supporting Actor).

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: “Minari.” The Globes folks wouldn’t consider it in other categories, so it has to win here.

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA: “The Crown” is pretty solid, particularly since it had a great year, British cred and strong performances. If there’s a spoiler, it’s “The Mandalorian.” Baby Yoda is hard to ignore.