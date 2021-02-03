Golden Globes has more than a few nomination surprises

This might be embarrassing: Spike Lee’s children are the Golden Globes ambassadors and, yet, Lee didn’t get any nominations for his film, “Da 5 Bloods.”
Expected to get at least a nod for star Delroy Lindo, it's merely a shirttail relative to the Netflix films that did figure in – “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and, of all things, “The Prom.” Lindo – and Lee – will just have to wait for the Oscars.
Technically, Netflix could take most of the awards when they’re dished out Feb. 28.
Seen as a bellwether to the Academy Awards, The Globes nominations suggest “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs” and “The Prom” will be big contenders. Ah, but here’s the rub: The Oscars have declared “Hamilton” ineligible (they see it more as a filmed event, not a film) and “Minari,” a big film festival fave, was not allowed to compete in any Globes category except Foreign Language Film. It’s there, but it has potential to be one of the Top Oscar picks.
So who scored big in the Globes? Anya Taylor-Joy got two nominations, one for “The Queen’s Gambit” and one for “Emma.” Sacha Baron Cohen has nods for “Chicago 7” and “Borat 2.” And the whole cast of “Schitt’s Creek” is rising in several categories.
If you boil down the film categories, “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Mank,” “The Father” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” appear to be the ones to beat. They got writing nominations, too, and were all in the Best Director category except Florian Zeller, who helmed “The Father.” Regina King got the fifth spot for her directorial debut, “One Night in Miami.”
The big surprises: Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim got nods for “The Mauritanian,” Andra Day landed one for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and everyone who filled the Best Actress/Musical Comedy slots. (What, for example, is “Music” with Kate Hudson?)
In television categories, it was interesting to see Daisy Edgar-Jones get a nomination for “Normal People” but her co-star, Paul Mescal, did not. (At the Emmys, the reverse happened.) Bob Odenkirk got nominated for “Better Call Saul,” but the series didn’t. And Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) was the only broadcast performer in the categories. (Never mind that the award show is airing on NBC.)
While the folks from “Schitt’s Creek” are all nominated, it’s unlikely they’ll duplicate their Emmy showing. With the Golden Globes, it’s all about honoring new talent. So, if you’re making your own list, go for the outliers. Often, they win.