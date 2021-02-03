Golden Globes has more than a few nomination surprises

This might be embarrassing: Spike Lee’s children are the Golden Globes ambassadors and, yet, Lee didn’t get any nominations for his film, “Da 5 Bloods.”

Expected to get at least a nod for star Delroy Lindo, it's merely a shirttail relative to the Netflix films that did figure in – “Mank,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and, of all things, “The Prom.” Lindo – and Lee – will just have to wait for the Oscars.

Technically, Netflix could take most of the awards when they’re dished out Feb. 28.

Seen as a bellwether to the Academy Awards, The Globes nominations suggest “The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “Hamilton,” “Music,” “Palm Springs” and “The Prom” will be big contenders. Ah, but here’s the rub: The Oscars have declared “Hamilton” ineligible (they see it more as a filmed event, not a film) and “Minari,” a big film festival fave, was not allowed to compete in any Globes category except Foreign Language Film. It’s there, but it has potential to be one of the Top Oscar picks.