'Good Night Oppy' director tells how he pulled audiences into space

Like others, filmmaker Ryan White thought it might be difficult to make scientists and engineers seem interesting.

While embarking on a documentary about the Mars rovers, he did Zoom interviews with key personnel and realized they were more enthusiastic than anyone imagined.

“I think it was therapeutic for them in a lot of ways because the mission had just ended and they hadn’t talked about it,” White says. “They move on very fast. It’s not like getting the time to grieve a person. Many had already moved on to other missions, even while Opportunity was still alive.”

In White’s film, “Good Night Oppy,” those scientists tell the story of Opportunity and its fellow rover, Spirit. Opportunity – or Oppy as it became known – was only expected to last a matter of months but pressed on and sent images from Mars for nearly 15 years.

The power of musicScientists learned much about the planet and its ability to sustain life as we know it. Sending Oppy to various parts of the planet, they were able to assess craters, dust storms and meteorites. Oppy taught them plenty, too, about the machine they had constructed. Highly resilient, it hibernated during dust storms to save power and “slept” when it needed recharging. To wake it up, scientists played popular songs that resonated with folks on Earth. In all, hundreds – if not thousands – of songs were on the playlist.

“The songs were always chosen because the lyrics or the title of the song was relevant to whatever the robot was going through,” White says. “There were thousands to choose from and we had seven in the film.”

Because of the subject matter, “it was shockingly easy to line up the rights. It’s very different when you go to a record label and says, ‘Hey, we’d like to use your Beatles song on our soundtrack.’ It’s very different when you go to a record label and say, ‘Your band’s song was used to wake up a robot on another planet.’ All of the bands said yes. I think it’s just something special about how their music was used.”

When White got involved with the documentary, Opportunity had already died. NASA, however, had been documenting the mission all the way back to the late 1990s when the rover was “just an idea in someone’s head, all the way through to her death in 2019.” More than 1,000 hours of footage were available.

Bringing viewers to MarsWhite paired with Steven Spielberg’s company, Amblin Entertainment, and discussed how the story could be told. The goal: “Let’s take the audience to Mars. Let’s create a photo-real Mars, which had virtually never been done before,” White says. “Let’s make the audience feel like they’re there with these robots on this adventure.”

Industrial Light and Magic, George Lucas’ company, joined the “mission” to help it unfold. Rover diaries, which NASA wrote each day, “really allowed us to keep the film in present tense.”

While White had done animation in documentaries, he never had visual effects. “It was incredibly fun and freeing. The whole story was about innovation and technology. To tell the story, we needed to bring that element of innovation to the film itself. It was like a kid in a candy story getting to watch my vision come to life.”

The two rovers had nine cameras each. Two orbiters took photos of the robots’ journeys. “Although they’re big visual effects, they’re very rooted in facts and truth.”

And the storytelling? That popped to life with the scientists’ remembrances. Because White had done pre-interviews on Zoom, he was able to get started on the screenplay. “Because it takes years to do visual effects, we needed to start the ball rolling before we had done any interviews on camera.”

Stories tell greater taleFrom those interviews, White was able to make Oppy and Spirit come to life. “We weren’t able to make them characters the way you can make Wall-E a character because they’re very limited in what they actually do. They don’t have a lot of mechanisms. They can’t put eyebrows on them to show emotion. We had to really let the human beings be the ones that humanize them. And luckily, they do.”

Opportunity, he adds, was seen as the star student. Spirit was the “rough and tumble, blue-collar” rover.

Like the scientists, White found it hard to say goodbye to Oppy. “We always joke that (documentaries) are like children that won’t ever leave home. It’s always painful. My favorite movie as a little kid was ‘E.T.’ and I remember when this idea was pitched – it had a similar trajectory.”

“I knew it was going to be a film full of hope, but it would also have quite a sad ending. Finishing the film was like that. This film was just such a reprieve from my normal day-to-day job. It’s hard to move on. I’m diving back into films that are really heavy and will not bring that type of joy, day to day. But they’re still important stories that need to be told.”