Moms and grandmoms had a great night Sunday.
They were repeatedly thanked for encouraging Oscar winners to be the best they could be.
Regina King kicked off the lovefest when she won Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Looking at her mother, she said, “Mom, you are the original superhero.”
Later, Mahershala Ali paid tribute to his grandmother “who has been by my ear my entire life.” He made history by winning his second Best Supporting Actor award in three years. He became the first African-American man to win twice in the category. First for “Moonlight,” now for “Green Book.”
His film did well, too, winning Best Picture over “Roma,” the presumptive favorite.
That movie did take home three awards (Best Foreign Language Film, Best Director and Best Cinematography, a trifecta for Alfonso Cuarón), but didn’t break through to win the top award.
“Roma,” “Green Book” and “Black Panther” won three awards; “Bohemian Rhapsody” took four, including Best Actor for Rami Malek, who encouraged those watching to be true to themselves.
The big upset of the night was in the Best Actress category. Glenn Close (“The Wife”) was such a solid favorite, it seemed fitting she wore gold. Instead, “The Favourite’s” Olivia Colman took the prize.
Spike Lee, who won Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” could feel some of Close’s pain. Coming into Sunday night, he hadn’t won either, despite years of consideration. Last year, he got an honorary Oscar for a lifetime of work. (Perhaps Close has one of those in her future.)
Without a host, the 91st Academy Awards zipped along, ending much sooner than recent installments. That was a plus, even though Amy Poehler, Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph could have done a great job. They gave out the first award (to King) and were able to ease the audience into the night.
Musical performances were highlights, too. Adam Lambert opened the show with Queen; Jennifer Hudson performed a song from “RBG,” and Jennifer Lopez presented an award, suggesting this was a subliminal ad for the upcoming season of “American Idol.”
The highlight, though, was the performance by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Coming out of the audience, they offered an intimate version of “Shallow” that made all that came before or after it pale in comparison. She won the Oscar for co-writing the song and, yes, she offered plenty of thanks to Cooper, who was shut out, despite three nominations.
What we learned from this year’s edition:
1. Hosts aren’t necessary; sometimes they set a tone that turns off viewers.
2. Music matters.
3. Fun presenters (like Melissa McCarthy, who wore her version of Olivia Colman’s costume in “The Favourite”) can enliven the big gulf between acting prizes.
4. Acceptance speeches are best when they’re not written down.
5. Odd clothing attracts attention, not necessarily good.