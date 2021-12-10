Growth spurt: Andrew Garfield says 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' gave him the courage to fail

Playing “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson taught Andrew Garfield a valuable lesson: Don’t give up.

“It’s a film about failure, not success, and how we respond to perceived failure or rejection,” Garfield says of “Tick, Tick…Boom!” “I I find that really, really moving.”

Although the former Oscar nominee and one-time Spider-Man makes his singing debut in the new film, he didn’t feel pressured to deliver a Grammy-winning performance. Director Lin-Manuel Miranda, he says, “provided me with the space, time and resources to get there. I had a year and a half and got to work with a great singing teacher and all of Lin’s team – just these incredible kind of snake charmers -- to get to the place I got to.”

When he finally got on the set, Garfield was surrounded by a host of Broadway regulars “who were just these thoroughbred racehorses.”

Leading up to 'Rent'

Because “Tick, Tick…Boom!” was the show Larson wrote before “Rent,” there was great interest, particularly since it had been crafted to mirror the budding composer’s real life. In the film, he’s working on a sprawling space musical that seems a little too ambitious. Friends try to cushion the blow they know is inevitable, but he forges ahead. Like Garfield, he got support from Broadway’s heavyweights. Stephen Sondheim, for example, was an encouraging mentor (and offers a voiceover in the film).

Although the space musical didn’t get produced, it pushed him to write other things – including “Rent,” the musical that won him just about every award known to theater composers.

Larson sensed he was onto something with the show but died the day before its first off-Broadway preview performance. Officials say he suffered an aortic dissection, caused by undiagnosed Marfan syndrome.

Determination is key

Garfield says there’s something very moving about Larson’s determination.

“Someone like Jon or someone like van Gogh spends their life creating in a world that didn’t get it. They only received their flowers, their harvest after they were no longer here. They could have given up every morning but they decided to continue.”

During filming, Garfield says during a Zoom call, he and Miranda talked about Larson and the impact he had on their lives. “We did not want to be haunted by the ghost of Jonathan Larson,” he says with a laugh. “It was an incredible tailwind, an incredible fuel that made us work harder than we’ve ever worked. We wanted to honor this man who was an artistic ancestor to us.”

Already, critics are saying Garfield is a top contender for this year’s Best Actor Oscar.

Playing an actual person adds another “layer of responsibility,” Garfield says. “Acting is a hard thing to do – for me, for anyone. Anyone who says otherwise is lying to you. It’s a really hard gig and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”

More reality

In “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” another 2021 film, he plays televangelist Jim Bakker and felt a responsibility to represent him, too. “There’s not one part of you that wants to dishonor anyone – whether it’s Jim Bakker or Jon Larson.”

Since his film debut in 2007 (in “Lions for Lambs”), Garfield has made a steady climb in films like “The Social Network,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Hacksaw Ridge” and “Silence.” Seguing into theater, he played Biff in a 2012 revival of “Death of a Salesman” and, in 2018, won a Tony Award for starring in a revival of “Angels in America.”

Now, he lights up when someone mentions the idea of appearing in a new production of “Rent.” “I would love to do that, but I better do it sooner before I get too old.”

“Tick, Tick…Boom!”, he says, inspired him to try new things. “Every day there’s something that happens that makes you feel unwelcome or held back or hamstrung in some way. But then you get something like this and you realize we would have a far less rich artistic fabric and history without Jon, without van Gogh.”

Now, with this as his entry into the musical theater world, the 38-year-old knows what Miranda and others do. “They know how to make a flower bloom,” Garfield explains. “It takes water, time and love and that’s what they gave me.”

