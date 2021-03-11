Handicapping the Oscars: Who will be nominated?

Considering they’re honoring films in one of the oddest years to date, expect the unexpected when the Oscar nominations are announced Monday.

“Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank, “Minari, “Promising Young Woman” and, possibly, “One Night in Miami” should get good news.

But then what? The British Academy Awards shook things up by including folks who weren’t even in the early discussion stage. Now, because Oscar voters have had plenty of time to mull (and watch those screeners), they could be willing to play ball, too.

Front runners will still be in the hunt. But those in the fourth or fifth spot in each category could have a more difficult time.

Take, for example, the Best Supporting Actor category. It could be filled with any of the actors in “Trial of the Chicago 7.” Sacha Baron Cohen has been mentioned most often. But what about Mark Rylance, Frank Langella or Eddie Redmayne? Could they be there, too? Leslie Odom Jr. seems like the one to represent “One Night in Miami” but he, too, has co-stars just as illustrious.