Handicapping the Oscars: Who will be nominated?

Considering they’re honoring films in one of the oddest years to date, expect the unexpected when the Oscar nominations are announced Monday.
“Nomadland,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank, “Minari, “Promising Young Woman” and, possibly, “One Night in Miami” should get good news.
But then what? The British Academy Awards shook things up by including folks who weren’t even in the early discussion stage. Now, because Oscar voters have had plenty of time to mull (and watch those screeners), they could be willing to play ball, too.
Front runners will still be in the hunt. But those in the fourth or fifth spot in each category could have a more difficult time.
Take, for example, the Best Supporting Actor category. It could be filled with any of the actors in “Trial of the Chicago 7.” Sacha Baron Cohen has been mentioned most often. But what about Mark Rylance, Frank Langella or Eddie Redmayne? Could they be there, too? Leslie Odom Jr. seems like the one to represent “One Night in Miami” but he, too, has co-stars just as illustrious.
Thanks to a big Golden Globes boost, Daniel Kaluuya (for “Judas and the Black Messiah”) appears to be the front runner. Chadwick Boseman has a shot for “Da Five Bloods” and young Alan Kim (from “Minari”) seems headed to get the kid love after picking up a prize at the Critics Choice awards. Any number of “Mank” stars could be considered supporting; and Bo Burnham was so good as the boyfriend in “Promising Young Woman,” it’d be a shame not to include him if the movie has a big showing.
Oscar – unlike the precursor awards shows – likes left field.
Who has the best chances of being nominated? By category, here are the ones to watch:
BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) is the one to beat. He’ll probably be joined by Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”). Then, it’s anyone’s game. Look for Gary Oldman (“Mank”), Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) to be the start line for the second tier. A surprise? Baron Cohen for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
BEST ACTRESS: Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”), Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey”) and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”) are the three leaders. Then, there’s Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Sophia Loren (“The Life Ahead”). Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”) and Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”) have an outside chance, but there are too many solid contenders to really make room for them.
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) and Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”) are the top tier. Olivia Colman (“The Father”) had momentum, too, but then the “Borat” star started making moves. On the bubble: Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”), Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”) and Ellen Burstyn (“Pieces of a Woman”). Out-outside chance: Helena Zengel (“News of the World”).
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Kaluuya, Odom Jr. and Baron Cohen are fairly secure. Jared Leto (“The Little Things”) has done a lot of interviews; Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”) is a surprise. And Boseman – in a tribute to the “Black Panther” star – could get a nod for “Da 5 Bloods," too. Alan Kim (“Minari”), Mark Rylance (“Chicago 7”) and David Strathairn (“Nomadland”) have shots if their films do well.
BEST DIRECTOR: Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland”) is expected to win. She’ll be joined by Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”) and, possibly, Regina King (“One Night in Miami”), making this the most female-friendly field of all time. Nudging them are David Fincher (“Mank”), Aaron Sorkin (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”), Lee Isaac Chung (“Minari”) and Spike Lee (“Da 5 Bloods”). On the far outside: Florian Zeller (“The Father”) and Darius Marder (“Sound of Metal”).
BEST PICTURE: Here, the Academy can have as many as 10 nominees. Most likely, they’ll pick at least eight.
Leading: “Nomadland,” “Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank,” “Minari,” “Promising Young Woman” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Then, look for “Sound of Metal,” “One Night in Miami,” “Judas and the Black Messiah” and, maybe, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Squeakers: “Soul,” “News of the World,” “Da 5 Bloods.”