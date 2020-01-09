'1917' has a good shot at winning the Oscar. Here's why

That inability to land Best Picture could hurt “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story” and “The Two Popes,” three Netflix films that might have had a better shot had they stayed off the streaming service for at least six months. Individuals from those films could win, but it’s unlikely there will be a sweep by any of them.

That hurts director Martin Scorsese, whose “Irishman” was one of his best to date. He could still win Best Director, but it’s unlikely he’ll get Picture, Director, Acting and Screenplay awards for his team.

Only Quentin Tarantino, who hasn’t gone to the Netflix dark side, could pull that off. And his film, “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” was produced by a studio and did have a lengthy theatrical run.

Even better? Brad Pitt is considered a lock for Best Supporting Actor. His nomination checks all the boxes, even though he’s going to go up against the likes of Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

Renee Zellweger seems pretty solid, too, for playing Judy Garland in “Judy.” She won the Golden Globe (and lots of prizes leading up to Sunday’s trophy) and doesn’t appear to have a strong challenger. Both Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) and Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”) need to do more talk shows to give them a chance.